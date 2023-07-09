Watch Now
Garrett hits pinch-hit home run to cap off seventh
Stone Garrett hits a solo home run in his first plate appearance of the game to extend the Nationals lead over the Rangers.
Meneses hits his fourth home run of the series
Joey Meneses takes one deep to right-center field for his fourth home run of the series to extend the Nationals' lead over the Rangers.
Smith hits home run against the Rangers in the 5th
Nationals' Dominic Smith hits a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fifth to put the Nationals ahead 1-0 against the Rangers.
Eovaldi Mic’d up: His decision to join the Rangers
Brendan Burke, C.J. Nitkowski and Kevin Frandsen talk with Nathan Eovaldi about his decision to join the Texas Rangers in the offseason, being an All-Star with so many of his teammates and pitching complete games.
Seager robs Smith of hit with over-the-head catch
Rangers' Corey Seager makes a spectacular over-the-head catch to rob Nationals' Dominic Smith of a hit in the second inning.
Pitching Ninja: Skenes is a generational talent
Rob Friedman "Pitching Ninja" analyzes top 2023 MLB Draft pitching prospect Paul Skenes.
Highlights: Team Felix edges past Team Finch
Look back on the best moments from MLB's Celebrity Softball Game where Team Felix holds on for the win vs. Team Finch.
Highlights: 2023 MLB Futures Game
The National League blanked the American League 5-0 in the 2023 MLB Futures Game. Check out the highlights from the shutout.
Holliday: ‘I’m very excited’ for MLB Futures Game
D.J. Short chats with MLB's top prospect Jackson Holliday about expectations after going No. 1 overall, this year's MLB Futures Game, his minor league stats, MLB players he looks up to and the Orioles' future.
Chapman offers little value after trade to Rangers
Connor Rogers discusses Aroldis Chapman's arrival with the Texas Rangers, breaking down if the left-handed closer offers any additional fantasy value as a result or if managers should look elsewhere.
‘Still reason for hope’ with Vargas in fantasy
Connor Rogers explains why fantasy baseball managers should continue to stick with Dodgers rookie Miguel Vargas despite his disappointing batting average.
Duran a possible ‘top 30' OF if role increases
Connor Rogers highlights Red Sox OF Jarren Duran, detailing his bounce-back season and explaining why he could break out in fantasy should Boston sell at the trade deadline.