Top News

TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
Novak Djokovic injured in French Open five-setter, unsure about playing quarterfinal
San Diego Padres Pittsburgh Pirates Tucupita Marcano
MLB player Tucupita Marcano faces possible lifetime ban for alleged baseball bets, AP source says
WNBA: JUN 01 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever
WNBA Fantasy schedule breakdown: Week 4

Top Clips

nbc_ten_novakcerundololites_240603.jpg
Highlights: Djokovic rallies to Round 4 win
nbc_golf_sales_penske_canadianopen_240603.jpg
MacIntyre displays short game in RBC Canadian Open
nbc_yahoo_norby_240603.jpg
Norby’s playing time may be scarce despite call-up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Malloy likely better for DET than fantasy managers

June 3, 2024 04:10 PM
The Detroit Tigers have called up OF Justin-Henry Malloy, and while he should possess the bat to stick in the lineup, it's difficult to find upside for fantasy managers who may be interested.
nbc_yahoo_norby_240603.jpg
1:13
Norby’s playing time may be scarce despite call-up
nbc_yahoo_schwellenbach_240603.jpg
1:10
Keep an eye on Braves’ Schwellenbach in fantasy
nbc_yahoo_stlwinn_240603.jpg
1:37
Power and placement limiting Winn’s fantasy value
nbc_yahoo_mullins_240603.jpg
1:32
Managers should hold Mullins despite recent slump
nbc_yahoo_vientos_240603.jpg
1:26
Vientos offers little upside despite a strong bat
nbc_roto_rwbasetempcheck_240603.jpg
5:42
MLB power rankings check-in: Mariners, Cardinals
nbc_roto_rwbasevladatthird_240603.jpg
3:21
Jays moving Guerrero to third as trade showcase?
nbc_roto_rwbasecolenews_240603.jpg
3:18
How Yankees may approach Cole ahead of rehab start
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240603.jpg
1:28
Lunch Money: De la Cruz, Benson lead CIN vs. COL
nbc_roto_baseball_turangwestburg_240529.jpg
3:55
Westburg a ‘super valuable’ asset in fantasy
nbc_roto_baseball_ronaldacunajr_240529.jpg
3:48
What Acuna Jr.'s injury means in fantasy baseball
nbc_roto_baseball_strugglingrookies_240529.jpg
3:09
What to make of struggling rookie bats in fantasy
