MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
How to watch Wisconsin vs Iowa college football: TV, Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview
Para Athletics - Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games: Day 9
USA Track and Field adds Paralympic program
Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Weekly: Evan Mobley starting season off strong

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xbigconnections_241030.jpg
Wisconsin and Iowa compete for Heartland Trophy
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_wisciowapreview_241030.jpg
Iowa retools offense ahead of battle vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_indmsupreview_241030.jpg
Michigan State ‘not a layup’ for unbeaten Indiana

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Betts has crazy moment with Yankees fans in Game 4

October 30, 2024 09:10 AM
Dan Patrick explains why he didn't understand the need for two New York fans to become involved with Mookie Betts in the field of play during Game 4 of the World Series against the Dodgers.
nbc_dps_kevinmillarinterview_241029.jpg
7:33
Yankees need a pep talk ahead of Game 4
nbc_dps_dodgersyankeesgame3recap_241029.jpg
5:55
Dodgers sweeping Yankees would be ‘embarrassing’
nbc_dps_jonsciambi_241028.jpg
9:37
Sciambi recaps World Series after two games
OhtaniWS.jpg
22:09
Will Ohtani or Judge have better WS performance?
nbc_dls_worldseries_241024.jpg
11:08
Judge, Ohtani headline star-studded World Series
nbc_dps_randyjohnsonint_241024.jpg
18:37
Johnson would be careful pitching to Ohtani, Judge
nbc_dps_dpremembersfernandovalenzuela_241023.jpg
5:00
Patrick can’t overstate Valenzuela’s impact on MLB
nbc_dps_robmanfredinterview_241023.jpg
15:13
Manfred not immune to World Series requests
nbc_dps_vottoint_241022.jpg
15:42
Votto talks Ohtani, predicts World Series winner
nbc_dls_worldseries_241021.jpg
4:39
Yankees-Dodgers could be most-watched World Series
nbc_dps_jeffpassan_241021.jpg
10:07
Dodgers-Yankees World Series is a ‘rare treat’
nbc_dps_mlbplayoffsrecap_241018.jpg
9:02
Guardians, Dodgers add to postseason intrigue
