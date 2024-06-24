 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly24_atw100_trials_final_240622.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. placed on injured list with stress reaction in his right thigh bone

Top Clips

nbc_oht_feverandskyplayoffs_240624.jpg
Fever and Sky will be in the mix for playoff spots
nbc_roto_rbksluka_240624.jpg
How will injuries, Olympics affect Luka?
nbc_roto_rbksreddick_240624.jpg
Lakers rolling the dice with Reddick hire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly24_atw100_trials_final_240622.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. placed on injured list with stress reaction in his right thigh bone

Top Clips

nbc_oht_feverandskyplayoffs_240624.jpg
Fever and Sky will be in the mix for playoff spots
nbc_roto_rbksluka_240624.jpg
How will injuries, Olympics affect Luka?
nbc_roto_rbksreddick_240624.jpg
Lakers rolling the dice with Reddick hire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Yankees' Davis is a viable short-term fantasy play

June 24, 2024 07:14 PM
With the injury list growing, New York Yankees utility man and first baseman J.D. Davis is set to see his fantasy baseball value increase in the short-term due to a favorable home field for home runs.
Up Next
nbc_yahoo_varsho_240624.jpg
1:08
Varsho is ‘just keeping his head above water’
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_robbieray_240624.jpg
1:19
Ray’s recovery outlook on Giants
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_hestonkjerstad_240624.jpg
1:42
Orioles’ Kjerstad ‘ready for a long look’
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_mccormick_240624.jpg
1:30
Astros’ McCormick is a ‘worthy pickup’
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_benrice_240624.jpg
1:12
Yankees’ Rice a versatile fantasy option
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsmiranda_240624.jpg
4:00
Twins’ Miranda among top waiver wire hitters
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsdiazsuspension_240624.jpg
2:53
Mets’ options with Diaz facing suspension
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsluzardoil_240624.jpg
4:18
What’s next for Marlins’ after Luzardo goes to IL?
Now Playing
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240624.jpg
1:34
Lunch Money: Padres, Columbia top today’s bets
Now Playing
nbc_dps_reggiejackson_240621.jpg
5:16
Jackson recalls racist treatment from playing days
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwBobichette_240620.jpg
2:58
Bichette is falling short of expectations
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwJakeBloss_240620.jpg
3:51
What to expect from Astros prospect Bloss
Now Playing