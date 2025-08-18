Wheeler placed on IL with blood clot in shoulder

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Regular season title could be key in William Byron’s quest for first NASCAR Cup crown
MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 07 Mid-Ohio Bobby Fong Cameron Beaubier.jpg
Bobby Fong takes Race 1 at Mid-Ohio, Cameron Beaubier victorious in Race 2 for 90th win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge clings to top spot, Nolan McLean debuts

Top Clips

nbc_pl_davidmayoes_250818.jpg
Moyes: Handball call on Tarkowski ‘wasn’t fair’
nbc_pl_jamestarkowski_250818.jpg
Tarkowski ‘can’t understand’ handball call
PL_update_raw.jpg
PL Update: Penalty makes difference at Elland Road

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Regular season title could be key in William Byron’s quest for first NASCAR Cup crown
MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 07 Mid-Ohio Bobby Fong Cameron Beaubier.jpg
Bobby Fong takes Race 1 at Mid-Ohio, Cameron Beaubier victorious in Race 2 for 90th win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge clings to top spot, Nolan McLean debuts

Top Clips

nbc_pl_davidmayoes_250818.jpg
Moyes: Handball call on Tarkowski ‘wasn’t fair’
nbc_pl_jamestarkowski_250818.jpg
Tarkowski ‘can’t understand’ handball call
PL_update_raw.jpg
PL Update: Penalty makes difference at Elland Road

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Wheeler placed on IL with blood clot in shoulder

August 18, 2025 04:31 PM
With Zack Wheeler headed to the IL because of a blood clot in his shoulder, James Schiano expects an extended absence while Philadelphia loses a vital part of its rotation.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_waiverwireprospects_250818.jpg
01:28
Fantasy MLB waiver adds: McLean, Basallo, Beavers
nbc_roto_chaseburns_250818.jpg
01:15
Burns requires ‘wait and see’ approach in fantasy
nbc_roto_king_250815.jpg
01:45
Padres put King back on IL, this time for knee
nbc_roto_roki_250815.jpg
01:56
Sasaki won’t contribute to fantasy baseball season
nbc_roto_nola_250815.jpg
01:26
Nola will be activated off IL, start vs. Nationals
nbc_roto_nlroy_250815.jpg
01:44
MIL ‘eating the race’ for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_nlwest_250815.jpg
01:30
‘The unthinkable has happened’ to the Dodgers
nbc_roto_crews_250814.jpg
01:27
Nationals activating top prospect Crews off IL
nbc_roto_hurston_250814.jpg
01:26
Hurston ‘making an impression’ in first two starts
nbc_roto_oneil_250814.jpg
01:21
Cruz placed on concussion IL, Simon potential fit
nbc_roto_alonso_250813.jpg
01:06
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
nbc_roto_mclean_250813.jpg
01:37
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners
nbc_roto_anthony_250813.jpg
01:32
Red Sox rookie OF Anthony joins historic company
nbc_roto_javier_250812.jpg
01:39
Scoop up Astros’ Javier following return to mound
nbc_roto_collins_250812.jpg
01:35
Brewers’ Collins deserves ‘a lot more praise’
nbc_roto_hader_250812.jpg
01:26
Hader injury opens fantasy doors for Abreu, Sousa
nbc_roto_huntergreenev2_250811.jpg
01:37
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
nbc_roto_bbwaiverwire_240811.jpg
01:56
Ride hot hand with Maton, Alexander on waiver wire
nbc_roto_keaschall_250811.jpg
01:41
Keaschall hitting the ground running in return
nbc_roto_astros_250808.jpg
01:59
Astros getting reinforcements to starting rotation
nbc_roto_michaelking_250808.jpg
01:13
SP King returning from lengthy absence for Padres
nbc_roto_nolav2_250808.jpg
01:33
Phillies’ Nola returning soon to starting rotation
nbc_roto_cortes_250807.jpg
01:34
Cortes looks solid in debut with Padres
nbc_roto_davidbednar_250807.jpg
01:34
Bednar notches first save as member of Yankees
nbc_roto_colson_250807.jpg
01:49
Montgomery ‘turning heads’ since All-Star break
nbc_roto_yankees_250807.jpg
02:09
AL East feels ‘out of reach’ for Yankees
nbc_roto_nicklodolo_250806.jpg
01:22
Look to Reds’ Martinez, Burns in Lodolo’s absence
nbc_roto_aaronjudge_250806.jpg
01:49
How does Judge’s return impact Stanton, Rice?
nbc_roto_mackenziegore_250806.jpg
01:31
Nats’ Gore ‘almost impossible’ to start in fantasy
nbc_roto_cavalli_250805.jpg
01:35
Monitor Nats’ Cavalli before adding in fantasy

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_davidmayoes_250818.jpg
01:11
Moyes: Handball call on Tarkowski ‘wasn’t fair’
nbc_pl_jamestarkowski_250818.jpg
01:34
Tarkowski ‘can’t understand’ handball call
PL_update_raw.jpg
03:16
PL Update: Penalty makes difference at Elland Road
nbc_pl_ampaduinterview_250818.jpg
03:25
Ampadu reflects on Leeds’ first win back in PL
nbc_pl_handballeverton_250818.jpg
01:36
Analyzing VAR ruling on Everton handball call
nbc_pl_mw1allgoals_250818.jpg
11:44
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 1
title_24_smx_classes.jpg
04:16
Should SMX add another class to develop riders?
title_24_shimoda_unadilla.jpg
08:11
Shimoda ‘has found another gear’ after Unadilla
title_24_prado_unadilla.jpg
08:11
For Prado, tracks and pace may be the problem
nbc_pl_leedspenalty_250818.jpg
01:30
Nmecha’s penalty kick gives Leeds late lead
title_24_jett_unadilla.jpg
07:58
Jett’s MX title more impressive after ACL recovery
nbc_golf_nialldoneganintv_250818.jpg
07:49
Shiels Donegan: I don’t give up easily
nbc_roto_flacco_250818.jpg
01:18
How Flacco at QB hinders Jeudy, Njoku in fantasy
nbc_roto_brianrobinson_250818.jpg
01:22
Robinson Jr.'s stock falling amid trade rumors
nbc_roto_calebplayernews_250818.jpg
01:19
Williams a strong post-hype QB1 with new coaching
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250818.jpg
01:33
Hurts, Henry among best bets for most rushing TDs
nbc_csu_alarmfirefullv2_250818.jpg
11:36
Simms: Saints dropping hints about starting Shough
mcconkey_berry.jpg
09:25
Will Allen impact McConkey’s fantasy stock?
dolphins_mpx.jpg
08:53
Can Dolphins rely on Wilson, Ewers as Tua backups?
nbc_berry_fallerswrs_250818.jpg
10:52
Drafting McLaurin in fantasy comes with ‘risks’
nbc_berry_fallersrbs_250818.jpg
04:31
Chargers RB Harris is a TD-reliant fantasy player
nbc_golf_beallkeaganbradley_250818.jpg
05:27
With play slipping, eyes on Bradley at East Lake
nbc_golf_matchplaytourchampionship_250818.jpg
02:39
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
scottie_new_august.jpg
03:00
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’
nbc_berry_riserswrdeeper_250818.jpg
05:41
Egbuka can be No. 1 WR in loaded Bucs offense
nbc_dlb_showcausepenalty_250818.jpg
06:23
Debating effectiveness of NCAA show-cause penalty
nbc_golf_eurorydercupstandings_250818.jpg
04:16
Team Europe ‘looks very dangerous’ for Ryder Cup
nbc_berry_riserswrs_250818.jpg
05:43
Waddle still has fantasy ‘value’ heading into 2025
nbc_dps_dponmichiganpenalty_250818.jpg
08:59
NCAA’s punishment on Michigan ‘a velvet hammer’
nbc_roto_libertylynx_250818.jpg
01:42
No Stewart for Liberty, Lynx the bet in matchup