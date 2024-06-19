 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jan-Lennard Struff
Struff needs 10 match points to beat Darderi at Halle Open
Lamar Jackson
2024 Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Preview
Victoria Azarenka
Victoria Azarenka beats qualifier to move into Berlin quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_horse_ra_dukecambridge_240619.jpg
Running Lion wins The Duke of Cambridge Stakes
nbc_horse_ra_queensvasev2_240619.jpg
Illinois holds on to win The Queen’s Vase

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jan-Lennard Struff
Struff needs 10 match points to beat Darderi at Halle Open
Lamar Jackson
2024 Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Preview
Victoria Azarenka
Victoria Azarenka beats qualifier to move into Berlin quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_horse_ra_dukecambridge_240619.jpg
Running Lion wins The Duke of Cambridge Stakes
nbc_horse_ra_queensvasev2_240619.jpg
Illinois holds on to win The Queen’s Vase

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Remembering Mays’ ‘iconic’ baseball legacy

June 19, 2024 09:33 AM
Dan Patrick reflects on his memories of MLB legend Willie Mays after the former Giants center fielder died at 93.
Up Next
nbc_roto_addholddropsite_240618.jpg
7:49
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Herz, Springer
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_noelvi_240617.jpg
1:11
Marte could bring fantasy versatility after return
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_jared_240617.jpg
1:13
‘Results have been mixed’ for Kelenic with Braves
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_baz_240617.jpg
1:03
Stash Baz’s ‘stuff is back’ after TJ recovery
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_djherz_240617.jpg
1:13
In short term, Herz not a great starting option
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_mccarthy_240616.jpg
1:05
Steals give McCarthy fantasy upside sans Carroll
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_wallner_240616.jpg
1:06
Wallner worth a fantasy add if Twins call him up
Now Playing
jarredkelenicreplacer.jpg
6:14
Kelenic is ‘definitely worth a pickup’ in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwyamamoto_240617.jpg
7:25
Yamamoto injury not season-ending, no timeline yet
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwmookiebetts_240617.jpg
3:45
Any fantasy value in Betts’ Dodgers replacements?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwbasehamilton_240617.jpg
4:36
Hamilton ‘needs to be’ on your fantasy roster
Now Playing
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240617.jpg
1:32
Lunch Money: Skenes, Mbappé top Monday’s best bets
Now Playing