Watch Now
Tauchman smashes solo HR to give Cubs early lead
After making a stellar catch in the outfield in the top of the first inning, Mike Tauchman hits a solo home run to left field, giving the Chicago Cubs a quick 1-0 lead vs. the Baltimore Orioles.
Up Next
Chapman offers little value after trade to Rangers
Chapman offers little value after trade to Rangers
Connor Rogers discusses Aroldis Chapman's arrival with the Texas Rangers, breaking down if the left-handed closer offers any additional fantasy value as a result or if managers should look elsewhere.
‘Still reason for hope’ with Vargas in fantasy
'Still reason for hope' with Vargas in fantasy
Connor Rogers explains why fantasy baseball managers should continue to stick with Dodgers rookie Miguel Vargas despite his disappointing batting average.
Duran a possible ‘top 30' OF if role increases
Duran a possible 'top 30' OF if role increases
Connor Rogers highlights Red Sox OF Jarren Duran, detailing his bounce-back season and explaining why he could break out in fantasy should Boston sell at the trade deadline.
Dunning ‘unlikely’ to sustain mixed-league value
Dunning 'unlikely' to sustain mixed-league value
Despite posting strong numbers this MLB season, Connor Rogers discusses why it's hard to imagine Rangers' SP Dane Dunning to sustain his fantasy value for the rest of the year.
Miranda has ‘four-category’ appeal in deep leagues
Miranda has 'four-category' appeal in deep leagues
Jose Miranda has a chance to re-establish himself as a starter for the Twins after Royce Lewis' injury and is worth a look after a strong Triple-A performance.
Hall must pounce on opportunity to provide value
Hall must pounce on opportunity to provide value
Darick Hall is back with the Phillies, but he must contribute immediately to have a shot at being a viable fantasy candidate before Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber move to first base and DH, respectively.
Highlights: Orioles come back to beat Twins
Highlights: Orioles come back to beat Twins
The Orioles staged a late rally with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take down the Twins at Camden Yards.
Westburg: ‘It’s been a really fun ride so far’
Westburg: 'It's been a really fun ride so far'
Jordan Westburg talks to Ahmed Fareed and Jason Kipnis after he took a 101-mph fastball to give the Orioles the game-winning run against the Twins and discusses his early adjustments to MLB after his promotion.
Orioles take lead after Westburg gets hit by pitch
Orioles take lead after Westburg gets hit by pitch
The Baltimore Orioles turned up the heat on the Minnesota Twins in the bottom of the eighth inning, which resulted in Jordan Westburg getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home the go-ahead run.
Hicks drives in game-tying run against Twins
Hicks drives in game-tying run against Twins
Aaron Hicks drives in Adley Rutschman with an RBI single to tie things up at 1-1 against the Twins.
Castro hits two-out RBI double against Orioles
Castro hits two-out RBI double against Orioles
Willi Castro laces a two-out RBI double to drive in Byron Buxton and give the Twins a 1-0 lead over the Orioles.