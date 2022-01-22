Watch Now
Farmer honored by Allison, Stewart at NASCAR HOF
Kyle Petty is joined by founding member of the "Alabama Gang" Donnie Allison, NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart, and Red Farmer himself, as they honor Farmer ahead of his induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Best cameos of the 2023 NASCAR season
From Travis Pastrana, to Jordan Taylor, Ryan Newman, Conor Daly, Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button, Brodie Kostecki, Kimi Raikkonen, and Shane van Gisbergen, here are the top moments from non-full-timers.
Squier’s lasting legacy in NASCAR broadcast booth
NASCAR greats reflect on the impact Ken Squier left on the sport as he enters the Hall of Fame.
Squier: Grassroots racing is the heart of NASCAR
NASCAR announcing legend Ken Squier pays tribute to the grassroots race tracks that launched the careers of some of the sport's biggest and brightest.
Squier on Gordon and Stewart’s legacy
Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart have both succeeded beyond their wildest dreams, and their most cherished memories have come at the citadel of racing.
Squier: Darlington Too Tough to Tame
Ken Squier details why the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway separates itself from the rest of the races and tracks on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit.
Coffee with Kyle: Ken Squier, Part I
Kyle Petty sits down with Ken Squier to discuss how the Hall of Fame announcer got his start, the early years of Thunder Road, and the impact of the Motor Racing Network.
Squier: Beyond belief to make NASCAR Hall of Fame
Ken Squier looks back at his announcing career in racing and explains how special it is to be named to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Why NASCAR racing is bigger and better in Texas
Ken Squier explains why the energy and passion found by racing in Texas is so much stronger than most other states.
Squier elected to NASCAR Hall of Fame
Ken Squier, legendary radio and television broadcaster and namesake for Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence, joins the Hall of Fame.
Darlington stays timeless for Southern 500
Ken Squier reflects on the golden '90s of NASCAR as the Cup Series heads to Darlington for the Southern 500.
Squier reveals special aspects of NASCAR HOF
Ken Squier details what makes the NASCAR Hall of Fame special to the sport and to its fans, and recounts the numerous memories and moments of inductions throughout the years.
Squier welcomes fans to Texas Motor Speedway
If everything seems bigger in Texas, that's probably because it is. Broadcasting legend Ken Squier describes the speed, showmanship, and intensity that has come to be commonplace at Texas Motor Speedway.
Talladega lives up to Bill France’s vision
Ken Squier explains the wonderment behind Talladega Superspeedway. Since its inception, Talladega has been met with skeptics, but years later, Bill France's vision provides a "gut check" for all drivers.
Squier, golden voice of NASCAR, dies at 88
Ken Squier always described racing as common people doing uncommon deeds, but it was his dulcet tones and indelible descriptions that ensured NASCAR's best moments were remembered with reverence.
Worst crashes of all 2023 NASCAR series seasons
Watch the worst crashes of the 2023 NASCAR season from all three series: the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.
Best finishes from the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity season
Now that the NASCAR Xfinity Series season is in the books, revisit some of the most thrilling finishes from 2023.
Best finishes of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season
Beginning all the way back at Daytona, the 2023 NASCAR Cup season was full of dramatic, thrilling finishes. Relive some of the best.
Best of Blaney from the 2023 NASCAR Cup season
Look back on the best moments from Ryan Blaney's 2023 NASCAR season, which culminated in his first career Cup Series championship.
Highlights: ARCA Menards West at Phoenix Raceway
Sean Hingorani won the ARCA Menards Series West championship, while William Sawalich earned the win at the season-ending Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 at Phoenix Raceway.
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Cup championship
Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Blaney rises above the rest of the Championship 4
Marty Snider, Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett, and Brad Daugherty review the performances of Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Christopher Bell in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Penske’s back to back titles in NASCAR Cup Series
Celebrating a Cup Series championship at Phoenix Raceway for a second consecutive season, Roger Penske says it was a pleasure to watch the way Ryan Blaney raced against the rest of the Championship 4.
Harvick’s last week an ‘emotional roller coaster’
Kevin Harvick shares how much the last week of tributes means to him, describes his love for driving a race car, the people associated, and the sport, and reveals how he'd like to be remembered at the end of his career.
Ross: ‘Did something else that’s never been done’
Ross Chastain lives up to the "lofty goals" of Trackhouse Racing with his second victory of the season and says he was beside himself to be racing Kevin Harvick early in the race, calling it a "bucket list" item.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Phoenix Championship Race
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Blaney overcomes adversity to claim Cup title
Ryan Blaney credits Team Penske for putting in a lot of work, shares why family has "meant everything" coming from a line of racers, and shares how crew chief Jonathan Hassler has changed his career trajectory.
Byron: ‘Stinks to come up short’
William Byron's No. 24 got too tight once the track rubbered in and had a big balance shift especially after losing the lead, but he'd like to think he'll be back in a position to battle for a Cup title next season.
Larson: ‘Pit crew kept us in the game’
Kyle Larson speaks to the respect level that he and Ryan Blaney showed each other during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race after finishing runner-up in the title fight.
Blaney went to work to capture first Cup title
Ryan Blaney admits to getting emotional in the car after winning his first Cup championship, and second straight for Team Penske, and relished the opportunity to battle Kyle Larson and William Byron down the stretch.