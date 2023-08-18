 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen
Saturday Watkins Glen Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
Surfing - Olympics: Day 4
Italo Ferreira, first Olympic surfing gold medalist, set to miss 2024 Paris Games
Dania Vizzi.jpg
‘Shooterina’ Dania Vizzi adds to U.S. skeet success with another world medal

nbc_pl_arsenalanalysis_230818.jpg
Will Arsenal bench Ramsdale for Raya?
nbc_pl_chelseaanalysis_230818.jpg
Why did Lavia choose Chelsea over Liverpool?
nbc_ffhh_mariota_230818.jpg
Mariota causes concern if Hurts goes down

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen
Saturday Watkins Glen Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
Surfing - Olympics: Day 4
Italo Ferreira, first Olympic surfing gold medalist, set to miss 2024 Paris Games
Dania Vizzi.jpg
‘Shooterina’ Dania Vizzi adds to U.S. skeet success with another world medal

nbc_pl_arsenalanalysis_230818.jpg
Will Arsenal bench Ramsdale for Raya?
nbc_pl_chelseaanalysis_230818.jpg
Why did Lavia choose Chelsea over Liverpool?
nbc_ffhh_mariota_230818.jpg
Mariota causes concern if Hurts goes down

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Kligerman experiencing resurgence in Xfinity

August 18, 2023 01:14 PM
Parker Kligerman thought his racing career was over when he lost his seat in 2014, before he received the surprise of returning to a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule for the first time in 10 years.
Up Next
nbc_nas_mcdowellhelmetdesignft_230818.jpg
1:00
Inside McDowell’s Cup Series helmet design
Now Playing
nbc_nas_kligermanft_230818.jpg
1:32
Kligerman experiencing resurgence in Xfinity
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thambrose2012_230817.jpg
3:00
NASCAR 75th anniversary moments: 2012 at The Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_stockreport_230817.jpg
5:32
Cup stock watch: Truex Jr., Hamlin trending up
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_ford_230817.jpg
5:29
Has Ford finally the turned corner in Cup Series?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_chaseelliott_230817.jpg
7:33
Elliott’s chances for playoffs running out
Now Playing
nbc_nas_iracingrecap_230816.jpg
1:29
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series: Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podfuture_230814.jpg
7:05
Will NASCAR return to IMS oval in 2024?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gisbergen_230814.jpg
4:54
What’s next for SVG in NASCAR after Indianapolis?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podmcdowell_230814.jpg
8:03
McDowell’s story one of perseverance
Now Playing
nbc_nas_namwatkins_230814.jpg
5:05
Who could steal a playoff spot at Watkins Glen?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_rossintv_230814.jpg
2:31
Chastain content to fly under the radar at Indy
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nambubble_230814.jpg
4:59
Suarez, Elliott suffer missed opportunities
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nammcdowellv2_230814.jpg
5:28
McDowell’s win as straightforward as it gets
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupkosteckiintv_230814.jpg
1:17
Kostecki wishes he didn’t crash in qualifying
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupkobayashiintv_230814.jpg
1:44
Kobayashi 33rd in first career Cup start
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupmikeintv_230814.jpg
2:44
Rockenfeller hard on himself after penalty
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230813.jpg
5:36
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls McDowell’s Indy win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_230813.jpg
3:05
McDowell wins his way into Cup playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mcdowelllongintv_230813.jpg
5:32
McDowell ‘had what it takes’ to score Indy win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddickintv_230813.jpg
1:48
Reddick: ‘We weren’t really ourselves’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupsuarezintv_230813.jpg
1:24
Suarez thwarted by hose issue on pit road
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupchaseintv_230813.jpg
1:06
Elliott second to mistake-free McDowell
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupwinnerintv_230813.jpg
2:33
McDowell puts on perfect performance at Indy
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cuphl_230813.jpg
9:48
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series on IMS Road Course
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupcrash1_230813.jpg
0:52
Logano pinches Haley off track, into tire barrier
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityexthl_230812.jpg
11:10
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at The Brickyard
Now Playing
nbc_nas_tygibbsintv_230_1920x1080_2254683715909.jpg
1:42
Gibbs’ first win of season comes at Indianapolis
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddickintvv2_230812.jpg
4:22
Reddick looks to defend win on IMS Road Course
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqualhl_230812.jpg
11:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at IMS
Now Playing