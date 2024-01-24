Watch Now
Biggest winners of Rozier trade in fantasy
With Terry Rozier heading to Miami, the Rotoworld Basketball Show discuss the fantasy fallout from the Miami Heat acquiring Terry Rozier and the biggest beneficiaries in fantasy hoops from the trade.
‘All in’ on DLo in fantasy hoops amid hot stretch
The Rotoworld Basketball Show discusses D'Angelo Russell's hot stretch and why fantasy managers can expect him to continue to contribute despite trade deadline uncertainty, as well as Jabari Walker's outlook.
Bucks’ future still uncertain despite Rivers hire
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson break down the Milwaukee Bucks reportedly hiring Doc Rivers as head coach, explaining why the hire alone doesn't solve many of the team's problems.
Bucks turning to Rivers after Griffin?
Dan Patrick thinks there was a players revolt in Milwaukee before Adrian Griffin was shown the door 43 games in, speaking to how small the title window is for the Bucks after going all in on Lillard with an aging roster.
Embiid, Towns make history in massive performances
Dan Patrick reacts to Joel Embiid's 70-point night and compares it to other legendary outings before debating whether Karl-Anthony Towns helped or hurt the Timberwolves in their loss despite his 62-point night.
Siakam has opportunity to boost value with Pacers
After a midseason trade, former Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has the opportunity to boost his fantasy basketball value playing alongside Tyrese Haliburton with the Indiana Pacers.
Haliburton providing top 10 fantasy value
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is establishing himself as one of the top point guards in the NBA, making him a force in fantasy basketball.
Brunson is thriving in the presence of Anunoby
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, who has been especially good since the team acquired OG Anunoby, is proving why he is among the NBA's top players during the 2023-24 season.
Russell soaring since return to Lakers’ lineup
D'Angelo Russell has excelled since returning to the Lakers' starting lineup in mid-January where he's produced impressive results for Los Angeles and fantasy managers alike.
OKC’s Williams providing Top 50 fantasy value
Second-year forward Jalen Williams has been a major contributor for the Oklahoma City Thunder over the last two weeks, providing Top 50 value in 8 and 9-Cat formats.
Sexton has become a quality 9-cat contributor
After getting off to a slow start this season, Collin Sexton has used big scoring outings and improved foul-line numbers to blossom into a top-50 player in 9-cat fantasy formats.
Is Wemby a No. 1 overall fantasy pick next season?
The Rotoworld Basketball crew discuss Victor Wembanyama's potential in fantasy basketball, questioning if the French phenom should be considered with the No. 1 overall pick in 2024 drafts.
What should fantasy managers do with PHI’s Harris?
The Rotoworld Basketball Show analyzes what managers should do with Tobias Harris in fantasy basketball given his recent hot streak, as well as Philadelphia 76ers teammates Kelly Oubre Jr. and Marcus Morris.