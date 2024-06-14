Watch Now
Lunch Money: Brown to score 30 plus in NBA Finals
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell share their favorite bets ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, focusing on Jaylen Brown's scoring and offering insights on top bets across the sports landscape.
Up Next
Mannix: Doncic is a ‘defensive liability’
Mannix: Doncic is a 'defensive liability'
Senior NBA writer Chris Mannix joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Celtics' dominance in the NBA Finals and whether the critiques of Luka Doncic have gone too far.
Iguodala addresses Doncic’s weaknesses vs. Celtics
Iguodala addresses Doncic's weaknesses vs. Celtics
Andre Iguodala joins the Dan Patrick Show to recap Game 3 of the NBA Finals, where the Boston Celtics were able to go up 3-0 over the Dallas Mavericks.
Doncic ‘delusional’ expecting favorable calls
Doncic 'delusional' expecting favorable calls
Dan Patrick reacts to Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic after Game 3 of the NBA Finals, saying he is "delusional" if he expects every call to fall in his direction.
Celtics’ Game 3 win was a ‘total team effort’
Celtics' Game 3 win was a 'total team effort'
Fresh off their Game 3 win over the Mavs, Dan Patrick says the Celtics are on one of the NBA's most "incredible runs" in recent history, while weighing in on Luka Doncic's behavior.
Plaschke on West’s legacy, Lakers’ future
Plaschke on West's legacy, Lakers' future
LA Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke discusses Jerry West's Lakers legacy with Dan Patrick after the NBA legend's death and shares his thoughts on the franchise's future.
Lunch Money: Irving, Washington lead best NBA bets
Lunch Money: Irving, Washington lead best NBA bets
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell share their favorite picks for Game 3 of the NBA Finals – and the two are eyeing Kyrie Irving and P.J. Washington’s efforts as the Mavericks look to turn the tide against the Celtics.
Miller reflects on relationship with West
Miller reflects on relationship with West
Reggie Miller looks back on his relationship with Jerry West, sharing memories with Dan Patrick after the NBA great died at 86.
Patrick emotional over the death of West
Patrick emotional over the death of West
Dan Patrick is overcome by emotion when discussing the death of "The Logo" Jerry West at 86, a "friend and integral part of the show."
Is a Game 3 NBA Finals win worth career death?
Is a Game 3 NBA Finals win worth career death?
Kristaps Porzingis' mysterious leg injury has left his Game 3 playing status in question, making Dan Patrick wonder if it's worth it to carry a team to victory if it means not playing again.
Fallout from Hurley rejecting the Lakers
Fallout from Hurley rejecting the Lakers
Los Angeles Times reporter Dan Woike joins Dan Patrick to talk about the aftermath of the Lakers failing to lure Dan Hurley away from UConn and whether the head coaching job in Los Angeles is still desirable.
Lakers take offseason loss after Hurley rejection
Lakers take offseason loss after Hurley rejection
Dan Patrick wonders what the Lakers do now after being turned down by UConn's Dan Hurley and why it's a "tricky situation" for whoever decides to fill the opening.