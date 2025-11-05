Fantasy implications of Coulibaly's fast start

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_clementeintvv2_251105.jpg
After receiving waiver, 17-year-old Gianna Clemente turns pro for LPGA Final Qualifying
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Hoskins, Quintana to become free agents after Brewers decline 2026 options
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa QB Mark Gronowski’s running ability concerns No. 6 Oregon as much as his passing skills

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgaroundtablev2_251105.jpg
Debating the future of the LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_milesrussell_251105.jpg
Russell on Florida State commitment and more
nbc_golf_joshcarpenter_251105.jpg
LIV ‘hellbent’ on getting their players to majors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_clementeintvv2_251105.jpg
After receiving waiver, 17-year-old Gianna Clemente turns pro for LPGA Final Qualifying
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Hoskins, Quintana to become free agents after Brewers decline 2026 options
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa QB Mark Gronowski’s running ability concerns No. 6 Oregon as much as his passing skills

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgaroundtablev2_251105.jpg
Debating the future of the LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_milesrussell_251105.jpg
Russell on Florida State commitment and more
nbc_golf_joshcarpenter_251105.jpg
LIV ‘hellbent’ on getting their players to majors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Fantasy implications of Coulibaly's fast start

November 5, 2025 03:55 PM
Eric Samulski breaks down Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly being added to the starting lineup and how it impacts CJ McCollum's minutes and fantasy output.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_giddeyv2_251105.jpg
01:28
Bulls’ Giddey ‘paying off’ for fantasy managers
nbc_roto_zionv2_251105.jpg
01:35
NOP has no ‘immediate replacement’ for Williamson
nbc_nba_coreyintvpart2_251105.jpg
08:53
Kispert: Wizards have “a lot to be excited about”
nbc_nba_coreyintvpart1_251105.jpg
12:02
Wizards’ Kispert unpacks early basketball career
nbc_nba_pick6dksegment_251105.jpg
04:58
Lakers’ Doncic is a ‘comfortable pick’ vs Spurs
nbc_nba_buyholdsellwesternconference_251105.jpg
10:00
Buy, hold or sell: Spurs, Trail Blazers, Lakers
nbc_nba_buyholdsell_251105.jpg
09:25
Buy, hold or sell: 76ers, Bulls and Magic
nbc_roto_spurslakers_251105.jpg
02:10
Lakers ‘can’t be stopped,’ pick over vs. Spurs
nbc_roto_twolvesknicks_251105.jpg
01:51
Lean on Timberwolves if Edwards plays vs. NYK
miller_gannon.jpg
01:19
Thunder keep it rolling against Clippers
joe.jpg
01:50
Highlights: SGA, Joe torch Clippers from deep
nbc_nba_okcvslac_postgametalk_251104.jpg
03:30
SGA playing with ‘a different type of confidence’
nbc_nba_okcvslac_251104.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Thunder buries LAC in the 4th quarter
hartenstein.jpg
02:35
Hartenstein: Thunder have to ‘earn’ everything
nbc_nba_okcvslac_sgaintv_251104.jpg
01:03
SGA sticking to his formula amid OKC’s 8-0 start
nbc_nba_phogsw_251104(2).jpg
02:00
Highlights: Warriors down the Suns at home
nbc_nba_charlottenola_251104(2).jpg
01:59
HLs: Pelicans get first win of season vs. Hornets
nbc_nba_orlatl_2minhl_251104.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Hawks soar past Magic
nbc_nba_okcvslac_joebuzzer_251104.jpg
25
Joe beats buzzer with deep 3 to end first quarter
nbc_nba_orlatl_postgamehit_251104.jpg
01:08
Hawks may have found ‘recipe’ without Young vs ORL
nbc_nba_orlatl_jalenjohnsonintv_251104.jpg
42
Hawks’ aggressiveness key in win over Magic
nbc_nba_phivschi_251104.jpg
02:03
HLs: Vucevic hits GW shot, Bulls beat Sixers
nbc_nba_milvstor_251104.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Raptors rout Bucks, win third straight
nbc_nba_orlatl_baneejection_v2_251104.jpg
02:09
Bane ejected after hard foul on Okongwu
nbc_nba_flexschedule_251104.jpg
17
Wemby to go Coast 2 Coast with Spurs flexed on NBC
nbc_nba_orlatl_paolodunk_251104.jpg
13
Banchero hangs around after throwing it down
nbc_roto_mccainv2_251104.jpg
01:24
How will McCain’s return impact 76ers’ rotation?
nbc_nba_okclac_clipperspregame_251104.jpg
02:24
For Clippers, it’s about ‘when they come together’
nbc_nba_orlatl_hawksanalysis_251104.jpg
03:16
Impact of Young’s absence for Hawks
nbc_oht_ruthjurgensen_251104.jpg
03:25
Jurgensen on how NBA Foundation makes an impact

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_lpgaroundtablev2_251105.jpg
10:26
Debating the future of the LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_milesrussell_251105.jpg
04:42
Russell on Florida State commitment and more
nbc_golf_joshcarpenter_251105.jpg
11:30
LIV ‘hellbent’ on getting their players to majors
nbc_golf_kirahitdeskreax_251105.jpg
06:38
Ryder Cup representation aplenty in Cabo San Lucas
nbc_ffhh_openorcloseit_251105.jpg
18:00
Stick with Odunze, Dobbins; Bench Lawrence, Kamara
jadlsinterview.jpg
14:30
Van Gundy has ‘no idea’ how Morant situation ends
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_reese_251105.jpg
02:14
How Buckeyes’ Reese is a ‘special player’
nbc_csu_steelersdvscolts_251104.jpg
09:19
How did Steelers halt Colts’ offense in Week 9?
nbc_csu_draftkingsmidszn_251104.jpg
04:55
Simms reveals midseason NFL award picks
nbc_cbb_shaunagreenmixed_251105.jpg
06:08
Green: Illinois must ‘attack the day’ this season
nbc_dps_daverobertsinterview_251105.jpg
11:30
Roberts reflects on back-to-back World Series wins
nbc_dps_philjacksonandsamsmithinterview_251105.jpg
11:33
Jackson, Smith break down ‘Masters of the Game’
nbc_roto_kyler_murray_251105.jpg
01:27
What Murray’s injury means for Brissett’s outlook
nbc_roto_hall_251105.jpg
01:15
Hall a bright spot in a ‘lost’ season for Jets
nbc_roto_stroud_251105.jpg
01:31
Fantasy fallout of Stroud’s injury for Texans
nbc_ffhh_adonaimitchell_251105.jpg
02:22
WR Mitchell ‘gets to play’ in weak Jets offense
nbc_ffhh_rashidshaheed_251105.jpg
10:23
Seahawks acquiring WR Shaheed is ‘pretty exciting’
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_251105.jpg
04:02
Will Bowers benefit from Raiders trading Meyers?
nbc_ffhh_jakobimeyers_251105.jpg
07:33
Impact of Jaguars acquiring WR Meyers from Raiders
nbc_ffhh_nyjets_251105.jpg
05:46
Why did Jets trade away CB Gardner, DT Williams?
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_251105.jpg
01:08
Bet on Mayfield, Stafford, Jackson to win NFL MVP
nbc_fnia_coltsexposedv2_251105.jpg
02:51
Did the Steelers expose the Colts’ weaknesses?
nbc_fnia_tradewinnersv2_251105.jpg
08:12
BAL, NYJ among head-scratchers from trade deadline
nbc_golf_clementeintvv2_251105.jpg
06:24
Clemente calls turning pro ‘a long time coming’
nbc_fnia_steelers_chargers_251105.jpg
05:46
LAC offensive line injuries raise concerns vs. PIT
nbc_dps_albertbreer_251105.jpg
18:59
Breer: Cowboys can take ‘a big swing in 2026'
nbc_rtf_dogpicks_251105.jpg
05:13
LSU, Iowa, FSU, BYU lead underdog picks
nbc_rtf_oregoniowa_251105.jpg
04:39
Oregon has ‘something to prove’ vs. Iowa
nbc_fnia_teams_trust_251105.jpg
07:22
Seahawks, Steelers among most trustworthy teams
nbc_rtf_wakevirginia_251105.jpg
03:14
Virginia needs to ‘take care of business’ vs. Wake