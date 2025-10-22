Highlights: Thunder defeat Rockets in Double OT

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
St. John’s tops Big East preseason poll for 1st time since 1991
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
LA Kings activate Corey Perry for his debut and put captain Anze Kopitar on injured reserve
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dodgers to start Snell in Game 1, Yamamoto in Game 2 of World Series vs Blue Jays
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
SGA rises for OKC on banner night against Rockets
Holmgren recaps banner night, double-OT win
Curry launches overhead pass to Kuminga
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB 2025 Season
2025 Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
St. John’s tops Big East preseason poll for 1st time since 1991
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
LA Kings activate Corey Perry for his debut and put captain Anze Kopitar on injured reserve
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dodgers to start Snell in Game 1, Yamamoto in Game 2 of World Series vs Blue Jays
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
SGA rises for OKC on banner night against Rockets
Holmgren recaps banner night, double-OT win
Curry launches overhead pass to Kuminga
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB 2025 Season
2025 Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Thunder defeat Rockets in Double OT
October 21, 2025 11:30 PM
Watch highlights of the NBA's 2025-26 season opener as the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Houston Rockets in a thrilling double overtime affair.
Related Videos
57
SGA rises for OKC on banner night against Rockets
03:19
Holmgren recaps banner night, double-OT win
12
Curry launches overhead pass to Kuminga
21
Hield sends Smart flying, nails 3-pointer
52
SGA praises OKC’s ‘grit,’ defense in win vs. HOU
33
Şengün sizes up for the jumper, and-one
48
Wiggins puts a sea of Rockets on a poster
16
Caruso disrupts on defense, finishes with command
03:29
MJ: My obligation now is to ‘pay it forward’
44
Mitchell beats buzzer for tough and-one from deep
33
Holmgren runs the floor for physical and-one
10
Durant drives for first bucket as a Rocket
01:36
Williams: Banner raising ‘a very special moment’
14:52
Thunder raise 2024-25 NBA Championship banner
02:58
Expectations for Durant, Şengün with Rockets
02:36
Smith Jr: Having KD around is ‘a gift in itself’
03:36
How Thunder’s confidence ‘oozes’ on and off court
01:40
Garland ‘ahead of schedule’ following toe surgery
01:16
Braun agrees to five-year, $125 million extension
01:22
Daniels signs four-year, $100 million extension
04:04
KD returns to OKC as Thunder begin title defense
01:43
Take Luka, Giannis to lead NBA in points per game
04:29
Bright spots for last year’s NBA lottery teams
10:01
Grading NBA rookie contract extensions
03:11
Lakers must get off to strong start without LeBron
06:11
Luka can ‘hit the ground running’ against Warriors
05:51
Rockets-Thunder to be ‘tough’ game for both squads
05:05
NBA tip-off doubleheader picks: Doncic, Durant
08:26
NBA players to buy stock in for 2025-26 season
07:11
Rockets’ ‘big ball’ lineup is new evolution of NBA
Latest Clips
01:37
Players to watch in Commanders versus Chiefs
11:35
Lions’ defense made Baker, Bucs look ‘vulnerable’
01:21
Mendoza, Simpson among Heisman favorites
01:22
Run plays could determine Michigan-Mich. St.
01:31
Players to watch in Packers-Steelers on SNF
04:15
Which NFL player would Simms build defense around?
15:17
Packers’ offense missing variety in pass attack
06:28
Report: Jets close to naming Taylor starting QB
01:33
Fantasy managers ‘almost need’ Taylor as Jets’ QB
01:21
What Young’s likely Week 8 absence means for CAR
01:37
JSN making case as fantasy’s ‘best overall player’
01:29
Bucs’ Johnson, Otton get boosts in Evans’ absence
08:27
MNF Takeaways: Gibbs in ‘lofty territory’ for DET
02:04
Expect Buccaneers to attack Rattler, beat Saints
05:07
Miller predicts the future for Wembanyama, Giannis
01:55
Take Dalton, Panthers to cover spread vs. Bills
11:41
Harlan: ‘Hard’ to picture NBA without LeBron
01:03
Bet on Cowboys to cover against Broncos in Week 8
04:13
Springer clutch again in sending Blue Jays to WS
01:54
Blue Jays underdogs vs. Dodgers in World Series
04:50
Arsenal’s set-piece magic instills ‘real fear’
17:37
Man United school ‘of ‘out of tune’ Liverpool
01:37
‘Desperate’ Ravens should cover vs. Bears at home
08:35
Chelsea send Ange packing after 39 days
05:11
Add tight ends Gadsden, Otton in fantasy football
06:48
Feel comfortable dropping Williams after bad game
10:02
Mooney, Johnson, Boutte, Pierce top WRs on waivers
01:41
Consider taking 49ers to beat Texans in Houston
07:17
Snatch up RBs Monangai, Spears on Week 8 waivers
13:59
Target QBs Dart, Flacco on Week 8 waiver wire
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue