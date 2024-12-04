Watch Now
Can Washington stay fantasy relevant on Mavericks?
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin analyze PJ Washington's fantasy resurgence, discussing if the 26-year-old forward will continue to put up numbers when the Mavericks have a fully healthy team.
Up Next
Can Monk maintain his current level of play?
Can Monk maintain his current level of play?
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin discuss whether Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk can continue his recent strong performances, and why he is a "must-roster player."
LeBron a ‘buy low’ option amid current slump?
LeBron a 'buy low' option amid current slump?
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin discuss if LeBron James' recent slump is enough to "buy low" in fantasy and what the realistic expectations should be with a potential reduction in minutes moving forward.
Growing concerns with George, 76ers in fantasy
Growing concerns with George, 76ers in fantasy
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin assess the level of concern with Paul George and the 76ers, discussing if managers can use Paul George as "trade bait" and how Jared McCain has been a bright spot for the team.
‘All systems go’ for Hornets’ Miller in fantasy
'All systems go' for Hornets' Miller in fantasy
Excelling alongside LaMelo Ball in Charlotte, Brandon Miller has established himself as a rising fantasy asset and a clear buy in most leagues.
Marshall, Hardy among Mavs to eye with Doncic out
Marshall, Hardy among Mavs to eye with Doncic out
RBS highlights several Dallas Mavericks players fantasy hoops managers should be keeping tabs on with Luka Doncic's availability in question, including Naji Marshall, Jaden Hardy, and others.
Can Knicks’ OG Anunoby maintain elite production?
Can Knicks' OG Anunoby maintain elite production?
Rotoworld Basketball Show reviews OG Anunoby's elite production with the Knicks over the last few games, debating whether the star can sustain this level and if his injury history presents concerns.
Lodewyk is a woman of many hats, including a crown
Lodewyk is a woman of many hats, including a crown
Jenae Lodewyk, Manager of Player and Family Engagement, has taken on the role as an ambassador for the Pistons’ organization. “3 Pointer - Women of the NBA" presented by Ford.
How Barnes’ return impacts Barrett’s fantasy value
How Barnes' return impacts Barrett's fantasy value
RBS evaluates what fantasy managers should expect when Scottie Barnes makes his return to the Toronto Raptors, analyzing how outlooks will change for RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, and Gradey Dick.
Knecht boosted fantasy stock in win vs. Jazz
Knecht boosted fantasy stock in win vs. Jazz
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin react to Lakers' rookie Dalton Knecht's 37-point day against the Jazz and analyze how it translates to his fantasy value for the rest of the season.
How to navigate 76ers’ dysfunction in fantasy
How to navigate 76ers' dysfunction in fantasy
RBS debates how fantasy managers should handle Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George in fantasy amid the Philadelphia 76ers' underwhelming and dysfunctional start to the year.
Embiid calls Butler ‘the best’ player in the NBA
Embiid calls Butler 'the best' player in the NBA
The Dan Le Batard Show crew react to the comments made by the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid about Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler quickly escalating to the point of calling him 'the best player in the [NBA]'.
Better for Bronny to spend most time in G League?
Better for Bronny to spend most time in G League?
Brian Windhorst joins the Dan Patrick Show to set the record straight on what's going on with Bronny James in the NBA G League, discusses what LeBron is still able to do in the league on the cusp of age 40, and more.