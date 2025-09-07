 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stifel Charity Classic 2025 - Final Round
Thomas Bjorn wins first individual PGA Tour Champions title with 35-foot playoff putt
NASCAR: Cup Series Playoff Media Day
What drivers said at Gateway after Cup win by Denny Hamlin
nbc_nas_hamlinintrv_250907.jpg
Denny Hamlin wins from pole position at Gateway by seizing command late in race

Top Clips

nbc_nas_larsonintrv_250907.jpg
Larson: ‘I messed up’ spinning Blaney
nbc_nas_blaneyintrv_250907.jpg
Blaney on Larson contact: ‘One I have to remember’
nbc_nas_briscoeintrv_250907.jpg
Briscoe rebounds at WWT Raceway after pit issues

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stifel Charity Classic 2025 - Final Round
Thomas Bjorn wins first individual PGA Tour Champions title with 35-foot playoff putt
NASCAR: Cup Series Playoff Media Day
What drivers said at Gateway after Cup win by Denny Hamlin
nbc_nas_hamlinintrv_250907.jpg
Denny Hamlin wins from pole position at Gateway by seizing command late in race

Top Clips

nbc_nas_larsonintrv_250907.jpg
Larson: ‘I messed up’ spinning Blaney
nbc_nas_blaneyintrv_250907.jpg
Blaney on Larson contact: ‘One I have to remember’
nbc_nas_briscoeintrv_250907.jpg
Briscoe rebounds at WWT Raceway after pit issues

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rodgers: 'Nice to win' vs. Jets, but eyes on GB

September 7, 2025 05:35 PM
Aaron Rodgers reflects on winning his debut for the Steelers against the Jets, but explains that his eyes are on the matchup against the Packers in Green Bay.

Related Videos

nbc_nfl_burrowsound_250907.jpg
54
Burrow: Bengals ‘found a way to win’ vs. Browns
nbc_nfl_danieljones_250907.jpg
41
Jones: We’ll ‘look to sustain’ after Week 1 win
josh_allen_3.jpg
05:09
Who will have more fantasy points: Lamar or Allen?
nbc_ffpg_pickuplines_250907.jpg
02:51
Mims Jr., Wilson among best moneylines for Week 1
nbc_ffpg_tdparlay_250907.jpg
04:51
Conner, Hill top best anytime TD parlay in Week 1
cam_ward.jpg
08:44
Ward among top prop picks for NFL Week 1
nbc_bte_weekone_250905.jpg
02:07
Seahawks ML at +110 among best bets for NFL Week 1
nbc_bte_ravensbills_250905.jpg
02:28
Not sure how Bills defense slows Ravens in Week 1
nbc_bte_vikingsbears_250905.jpg
02:24
Expect Vikings vs. Bears to go over in Week 1
flexualfrustrationweek1-20250905.jpg
04:09
Bigsby may help with Flexual Frustration
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250905(1).jpg
03:53
NFL Brazil best bets, pick up lines for Week 1
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_250905.jpg
05:01
Pollard’s guaranteed touches will help Week 1
nbc_ffhh_injuries_250905.jpg
10:52
Not time to panic about McCaffrey’s calf...yet
nbc_ffhh_ceedeelamb_250905.jpg
07:09
Lamb, Prescott should be in demand after Week 1
nbc_ffhh_eaglesoffense_250905.jpg
09:34
Eagles offense could take game-to-game approach
nbc_ffhh_javontewilliams_250905.jpg
07:07
Williams could cash in on good Cowboys offense
nbc_bte_bearslions_250905.jpg
01:43
Bears, Lions lead Week 1 best bets
nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
05:37
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
07:24
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
04:56
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1
nbc_pft_tomlin_bitten_chew_250905.jpg
01:58
Tomlin may have ‘bitten off more than he can chew’
nbc_pft_andy_reid_superbowl_250905.jpg
10:02
How Chiefs can learn from Super Bowl defeat
nbc_pft_mahomes_chiefs_250905.jpg
09:24
Can anyone close the Chiefs’ window?
nbc_pft_carterspitv2_250905.jpg
07:32
How Prescott sparked Carter’s spitting ejection
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250905.jpg
08:39
How much will Parsons play in Week 1?
pft_carter.jpg
13:16
How far will NFL go in response to Carter’s spit?
nbc_pft_brianschottenheimer_250905.jpg
03:53
Schottenheimer ‘looked the part’ in HC debut
nbc_pft_ajbrown_250905.jpg
05:03
Inside Brown’s quiet night vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_cowboysopportunities_250905.jpg
08:01
Cowboys miss ‘seismic’ chance to unseat Eagles
nbc_snf_dalphilites_250904.jpg
52
Highlights: Eagles defeat Cowboys in chippy duel

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_larsonintrv_250907.jpg
01:57
Larson: ‘I messed up’ spinning Blaney
nbc_nas_blaneyintrv_250907.jpg
01:15
Blaney on Larson contact: ‘One I have to remember’
nbc_nas_briscoeintrv_250907.jpg
01:24
Briscoe rebounds at WWT Raceway after pit issues
nbc_nas_hamlinintrv_250907.jpg
01:34
Hamlin: ‘Get on the bandwagon, or get run over’
nbc_nas_blaneyspin_250907.jpg
02:49
Larson sends it into Turn 3, collects Blaney
nbc_golf_bush_250907.jpg
02:04
Bush endorses number of Texans on Walker Cup team
nbc_nas_berryintrv_250907.jpg
42
‘Wrong place, wrong time’ for Berry after crash
nbc_golf_walkercupday2_250907.jpg
08:58
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Day 2 foursomes
nbc_nas_berrycrash_250907.jpg
01:25
Contact from Elliott sends Berry into outside wall
nbc_nas_kybspin_250907.jpg
01:25
Busch loses the handle exiting Turn 2 in Stage 1
nbc_nas_murraycommand_250907.jpg
01:32
Bill Murray delivers ICONIC command at WWT Raceway
nbc_golf_irishd4ehl_250907.jpg
14:44
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_roryintd4_250907.jpg
03:48
McIlroy: ‘This is a really special day’
nbc_cyc_vueltastage15_250907.jpg
31:20
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 15
nbc_golf_rorywinsVOD_250907.jpg
53
The moment McIlroy secured Irish Open victory
nbc_moto_imsaraces_250907.jpg
15:55
Highlights: Mustang Challenge at COTA
rory_putt.jpg
02:32
Irish crowd erupts for Rory’s tying eagle on 18
nbc_wnba_topplayssatnightv2_20250906.jpg
02:32
Highlights: Valkyries put up a fight vs. Lynx
nbc_golf_cabreraaceVOD_250907.jpg
01:04
Cabrera Bello hits final-round ace at Irish Open
BCvsMSUHLsMPX.jpg
10:37
Highlights: MSU defeats BC in overtime thriller
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250906.jpg
02:26
Golesh, Aranda headline top coach performances
nbc_cfb_iowaiowastlitesv2_250906.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Iowa State wins rivalry game vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_grambosulites_250906.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Ohio State dominates Grambling State
nbc_rtf_oregonandothers_250906.jpg
06:01
Mizzou, Illinois, Baylor answer questions
nbc_rtf_responsegames_250906.jpg
06:33
PSU, Clemson unimpressive in sluggish performances
nbc_cfb_2ot_end_250906.jpg
01:19
Chiles scores OT TD, throws game-winner vs. BC
LonerganHLs.jpg
02:48
HLs: Lonergan throws four TDs vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_msu_aidan_intrv_250906.jpg
01:12
Chiles ‘so proud’ of MSU after OT win vs. BC
nbc_cfb_msu_coach_Intrv_250906.jpg
01:08
Smith discusses OT win vs. Boston College
nbc_rtf_texasresponse_250906.jpg
03:04
Arch bounces back with ‘huge improvement’ in WK 2