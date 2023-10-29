Watch Now
Bagent, Foreman highlight key SNF prop bets
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson discuss their favorite player props for the Bears vs. Chargers matchup on Sunday Night Football, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jets show ‘resilience’ in comeback win vs. Giants
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh discusses the team's resilience following their comeback overtime win over the New York Giants in Week 8.
Levis’ breakout vs. Falcons ‘a dream come true’
Will Levis calls on Titans fans to show respect to fellow quarterback Malik Willis and reflects on his breakout performance against the Falcons.
Young: First win ‘doesn’t entitle us to anything’
Bryce Young talks about how the Panthers need to stay hungry and avoid complacency after finally getting in the win column for the 2023 NFL season.
Top NFL Week 8 player props
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson run through the top player props for NFL Week 8, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bagent ‘controlling the controllables’ with Bears
In this episode of 'Gets It', Michael Smith sits down with Bears QB Tyson Bagent to discuss his path from Martinsburg to Chicago, how he's extracting the most out of life, as well as how he's had to outwork everybody.
Bills defeated Bucs in ‘must-win’ contest
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the Bills' win over the Buccaneers Thursday night, including the strong play of Josh Allen against a Bucs team that is trending downwards.
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs
Tyrod Taylor is set to make his third start of the season vs. the New York Jets so Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the backup QB's positive impact on the Giants' receiving corps.
Will we see non-QB NFL MVP, Heisman winners again?
Dan Patrick & Co. debate whether we'll see a non-quarterback win the NFL MVP award or college football's Heisman Trophy in the near future.
Expect big games from Etienne, Hall in Week 8
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher run through the Week 8 matchups with the highest spreads, and explain why they are high on RBs Travis Etienne and Breece Hall.
Regression Files: Be wary of Carr, Hill
Denny Carter joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to unpack his Week 8 Regression Files, where he expects positive regression from Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Mixon and negative regression from Derek Carr and Taysom Hill.
Why Ekeler matches up well vs. Bears on SNF
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down Austin Ekeler's potential vs. the Bears and discuss the key fantasy players in Bears-Chargers, Patriots-Dolphins and Chiefs-Broncos..