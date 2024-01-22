Watch Now
Bills 'outthink themselves' in loss to Chiefs
The Dan Patrick Show recaps the NFL Divisional Round, including the Buffalo Bills getting away from their gameplan in another playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Brady wasn’t off limits for Belichick’s criticism
Pro Football Hall of Fame member and three-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion Ty Law joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh, Tom Brady and more.
Lions ‘refreshing’ journey to NFC title game
Former Detroit Lions offensive tackle and current radio analyst Lomas Brown joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his emotions from the Lions' Divisional Round victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field.
Allen needed ball more in Bills’ loss to Chiefs
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze the Buffalo Bills' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, examining why Josh Allen and the team haven't been able to get over the playoff hump.
Lions stayed true to their identity in win vs. TB
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through the major headlines from the NFL's Divisional Round, including praise for the Lions, who played to their strengths on defense and can adjust to any style of football on offense.
Ravens, 49ers are strong Super Bowl bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher reveal their favorite bets for the NFL conference championship games, with the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens headlining the picks.
Should the 49ers be concerned with Purdy?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher explain how the Green Bay Packers let the San Francisco 49ers "off the hook" in their playoff loss and examine the "bad" performance from Brock Purdy in the game.
How Jackson was able to torch the Texans
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go Inside the Numbers to discuss Lamar Jackson's passing chart against the Houston Texans, and how the Ravens QB diced them up in the Divisional Round matchup.
Gibbs ‘electric’ in playoff win vs. Buccaneers
Matthew Berry says Detroit Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs has "a little bit" of Barry Sanders in his game following his playoff performance vs. the Buccaneers, calling him one of the most explosive players in the NFL.
Debating NFL touchback rule after Hardman’s fumble
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down Mecole Hardman's fumble through the end zone in the Chiefs' win over the Bills, debating if rule of a touchback is appropriate.
Purdy: 49ers wanted to name Brady 2023 starter
Brock Purdy told ESPN that the 49ers wanted to make Tom Brady the 2023 starting QB, so Mike Florio unpacks the news that could have dramatically reshaped the 2023 season.
What to make of the 2024 NFL coaching carousel
Peter Schrager joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the job market for Bill Belichick and other NFL head coaching candidates, explaining why 2024 will be an extremely interesting offseason for many teams.