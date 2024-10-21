Watch Now
Hall puts PIT in a blender, sets Jets up inside 5
Aaron Rodgers dumped it off under pressure to Breece Hall, and the Jets' star running back did the rest to set his team up inside the 5-yard line on Sunday Night Football against the Steelers.
Bishop picks off second INT and runs it 41 yards
Undrafted Steelers rookie Beanie Bishop Jr. picks off Aaron Rodgers for a second time in one night before racing the ball 41 yards and coming up just shy of a TD.
Chiefs ‘show championship traits’ in Week 7 win
The FNIA crew breaks down the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, discussing how the defending Super Bowl champions have stayed undefeated by finding different ways to win each week.
Wilson connects with Pickens for 11-yard TD pass
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson finds wide receiver George Pickens for an 11-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter vs. the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football.
Hall sneaks it inside the pylon for Jets TD
Breece Hall kicks it into high gear sprinting up the left side of the field to get the Jets on the board with their first touchdown of the night to take a 7-3 lead against the Steelers.
Cooper put in extra hours prepping with the Bills
Mike Florio provides insight on how Amari Cooper stayed late and showed up early to be as prepared for his debut with the Bills in Week 7 as possible.
Campbell: ‘Reliable’ Goff stepped up in Week 7 win
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell praises the play of quarterback Jared Goff, calling the veteran signal-caller "reliable" after the team's Week 7 road victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
Allen provides insight on second-half surge
Josh Allen explains how first- and second-down efficiency was key in the second half and what changes the team made coming out of halftime against the Titans in Week 7.
Love, Packers ‘find a way to win’ against Texans
Jordan Love breaks down Green Bay's game-winning two-minute drive against the Houston Texans and discusses the Packers mindset in the huddle on the final drive.
St. Brown FaceTimes Garrett after defeating MIN
Jason Garrett catches up with Amon-Ra St. Brown immediately after handing the Vikings their first loss of the season to unpack how the Lions prepared and why Dan Campbell's energy is infectious.
Daniels, Adams among top NFL Week 7 player props
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Pregame crew run through their favorite player prop bets for Week 7, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kornacki breaks down Jets’ good fortune in PA
Western Pennsylvania has been "fertile ground" for Jets stars over the years, as Steve Kornacki breaks down ahead of New York's matchup with the Steelers.