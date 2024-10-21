 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shriners Children's Open 2024 - Final Round
Doug Ghim’s Shriners runner-up moves him within striking distance of Next 10
Shriners Children's Open 2024 - Final Round
J.T. Poston wins third PGA Tour event at Shriners Children’s Open
Shriners Children's Open 2024 - Final Round
2024 Shriners Children’s Open prize money: What champion J.T. Poston and field earned

Top Clips

nbc_snf_goodrun_241020.jpg
Bishop picks off second INT and runs it 41 yards
nbc_fnia_chiefsniners_241020.jpg
Chiefs ‘show championship traits’ in Week 7 win
nbc_snf_pitpickenstd_241020.jpg
Wilson connects with Pickens for 11-yard TD pass

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shriners Children's Open 2024 - Final Round
Doug Ghim’s Shriners runner-up moves him within striking distance of Next 10
Shriners Children's Open 2024 - Final Round
J.T. Poston wins third PGA Tour event at Shriners Children’s Open
Shriners Children's Open 2024 - Final Round
2024 Shriners Children’s Open prize money: What champion J.T. Poston and field earned

Top Clips

nbc_snf_goodrun_241020.jpg
Bishop picks off second INT and runs it 41 yards
nbc_fnia_chiefsniners_241020.jpg
Chiefs ‘show championship traits’ in Week 7 win
nbc_snf_pitpickenstd_241020.jpg
Wilson connects with Pickens for 11-yard TD pass

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Hall puts PIT in a blender, sets Jets up inside 5

October 20, 2024 09:34 PM
Aaron Rodgers dumped it off under pressure to Breece Hall, and the Jets' star running back did the rest to set his team up inside the 5-yard line on Sunday Night Football against the Steelers.
Up Next
nbc_snf_goodrun_241020.jpg
1:01
Bishop picks off second INT and runs it 41 yards
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_chiefsniners_241020.jpg
7:02
Chiefs ‘show championship traits’ in Week 7 win
Now Playing
nbc_snf_pitpickenstd_241020.jpg
1:24
Wilson connects with Pickens for 11-yard TD pass
Now Playing
nbc_snf_nyjhalltd_241020.jpg
0:50
Hall sneaks it inside the pylon for Jets TD
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriocooper_241020.jpg
0:30
Cooper put in extra hours prepping with the Bills
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_detcampbellpresser_241020.jpg
0:56
Campbell: ‘Reliable’ Goff stepped up in Week 7 win
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_joshallenpresser_241020.jpg
0:47
Allen provides insight on second-half surge
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_lovepresser_241020.jpg
0:58
Love, Packers ‘find a way to win’ against Texans
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_detstbrownft_241020.jpg
2:49
St. Brown FaceTimes Garrett after defeating MIN
Now Playing
nbc_ffpg_propashotv2_241020.jpg
4:55
Daniels, Adams among top NFL Week 7 player props
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_kornackijetspa_241020.jpg
0:59
Kornacki breaks down Jets’ good fortune in PA
Now Playing
nbc_ffpg_shotforshot_241020.jpg
7:57
Adams, Mayfield lead Berry’s Week 7 predictions
Now Playing