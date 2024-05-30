Watch Now
The most interesting NFL team and player right now
From Caleb Williams and the Bears to Justin Herbert and the Chargers, the DPS crew preview the NFL season, sharing the teams and players piquing their current interest.
GMs have ‘more job security’ than head coaches
Dan Patrick and the Danettes discuss the stability of sports teams under the leadership of head coaches and general managers, and Patrick explains the difficulties teams face in building a successful culture.
Simms: NFC West ‘more competitive’ this season
Chris Simms discusses the latest DraftKings odds for the NFC West as the Rams, Seahawks and Cardinals look to knock the 49ers off their perch atop the division.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 15, Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield lands at No. 15 on Chris Simms’ Top 40 QB Countdown, joining the “Solid starter, but …” tier, and explains where Mayfield still shows some uncertainties in his play.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 16, Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray lands in the "Solid starter, but..." tier at No. 16 in Chris Simms' Top 40 QB Countdown, with mechanical flaws among the biggest concerns in the 26-year-old's game.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 17, Brock Purdy
Chris Simms gives Brock Purdy the No. 17 spot on his Top 40 QBs Countdown list, placing the 49er among players in the “Solid starter, but …” tier.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 18, Tua Tagovailoa
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why the Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa is No. 18, part of the "Solid starter, but ..." tier, in his Top 40 QB countdown.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 19, Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith lands at No. 19 on Chris Simms’ Top 40 QB Countdown, joining the “Solid starter, but …” tier, which highlights high-level players who have room for development.
Andrews glad hip-drop tackles are out of the game
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why banning the hip-drop tackle was a "no-brainer" and how even though some defensive players are against it, this is a key development if the NFL has hopes of an 18-game season.
Simms provides insight on ‘Ready Rookies’ QB tier
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why Michael Penix Jr. edged J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels despite being the only one unlikely to start, how Will Levis landed in a rookie category and more.
How new kickoff compares to other NFL rule changes
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why the new kickoff rule will have a tremendous impact on the game, how it will showcase some of the most talented athletes, explore how teams will approach it and more.
PFT Draft: Best current CBs in the NFL
From Jaylon Johnson in Chicago to Sauce Gardner in New York, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which CBs they believe stand out above the rest.