 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two
Scheffler fights through neck injury to stay in contention at Players
AUTO: SEP 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
How to watch Bristol Cup race: Start time, TV info and weather
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Nebraska
Michigan fires Juwan Howard, the former Fab Five star, after five seasons coaching men’s basketball

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_deraniinterview_240315.jpg
Derani claims IMSA GTP class pole at Sebring
nbc_imsa_sebring12quals_240315.jpg
Highlight: IMSA Twelve Hours of Sebring qualifying
nbc_golf_clarkinterview_240315.jpg
Clark playing ‘better than expected’ at Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two
Scheffler fights through neck injury to stay in contention at Players
AUTO: SEP 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
How to watch Bristol Cup race: Start time, TV info and weather
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Nebraska
Michigan fires Juwan Howard, the former Fab Five star, after five seasons coaching men’s basketball

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_deraniinterview_240315.jpg
Derani claims IMSA GTP class pole at Sebring
nbc_imsa_sebring12quals_240315.jpg
Highlight: IMSA Twelve Hours of Sebring qualifying
nbc_golf_clarkinterview_240315.jpg
Clark playing ‘better than expected’ at Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bears' FA splash setting offense up for success

March 15, 2024 02:04 PM
Dan Patrick unpacks the Chicago Bears' offseason additions as the team looks to set the offense up for success should they decide to draft QB Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_aarondonald_240315.jpg
7:34
Donald announces retirement after 10 seasons
Now Playing
nbc_pft_defensivesignings_240315.jpg
2:29
Takeaways from defensive free agency signings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_seahawkstrade_240315.jpg
4:50
Seahawks trade for Howell to back up Smith
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aaronrodges_240315.jpg
6:18
Rodgers’ politics are a ‘distraction’ to the Jets
Now Playing
nbc_pft_drewlockv2_240315.jpg
3:17
Lock signed with the Giants to compete to start
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cousinstampering_240315.jpg
12:59
Falcons ‘went overboard’ with Cousins tampering
Now Playing
nbc_pft_samdarnold_240315.jpg
5:55
Adofo-Mensah refuses to call Darnold a ‘bridge QB’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysfreeagency_240315.jpg
8:46
DAL doesn’t define all in by free agency spending
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kevinoconnell_240315.jpg
16:13
O’Connell: MIN in ‘complete alignment’ on QB plans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saquonagent_240315.jpg
2:30
Barkley, Eagles tampering would be hard to prove
Now Playing
USATSI_21772646.jpg
7:28
Williams: Bears could be ‘sneaky good’ in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hollywoodbrownchiefs_240315.jpg
4:48
Brown can be ‘explosive’ with the Chiefs
Now Playing