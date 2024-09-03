 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_afcplayoffseedsv2_240908_1920x1080.jpg
Simms predicts the AFC playoff seeds for 2024
nbc_csu_superbowlpick_240903.jpg
Why Simms believes in the Bengals to win SB LIX
nbc_csu_mvppick_240903.jpg
Analyzing best values, longshots to win NFL MVP

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
Make Son of Mine yours today
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_afcplayoffseedsv2_240908_1920x1080.jpg
Simms predicts the AFC playoff seeds for 2024
nbc_csu_superbowlpick_240903.jpg
Why Simms believes in the Bengals to win SB LIX
nbc_csu_mvppick_240903.jpg
Analyzing best values, longshots to win NFL MVP

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
Make Son of Mine yours today
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simms predicts the AFC playoff seeds for 2024

September 3, 2024 02:11 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reveal their picks from the AFC to make the playoffs in the 2024 season, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets and more.
Up Next
nbc_csu_superbowlpick_240903.jpg
2:25
Why Simms believes in the Bengals to win SB LIX
Now Playing
nbc_csu_mvppick_240903.jpg
4:45
Analyzing best values, longshots to win NFL MVP
Now Playing
nbc_csu_nfcplayoffseeds_240903.jpg
13:43
Simms predicts the NFC playoff seeds for 2024
Now Playing
nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
4:22
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
Now Playing
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
3:26
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bears_240826.jpg
5:48
Bears ‘have pieces’ to replicate Texans formula
Now Playing
nbc_simms_dkdivchamps_240826.jpg
2:10
Examining odds for defending NFL divisional champs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_patriots_240826.jpg
7:47
Patriots rebuild is going to ‘take a little bit’
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dkrookierecyds_240821.jpg
4:38
Simms eyes Nabers, Thomas Jr. in rookie WR markets
Now Playing
nbc_csu_robinson_240821.jpg
3:12
Projecting Robinson’s role in Cardinals’ defense
Now Playing
nbc_csu_harrisonjr_240821.jpg
2:27
ARI will plan ‘entire offense’ around Harrison Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_csu_nabers_240821.jpg
2:35
Nabers will be the ‘go-to guy’ for the Giants
Now Playing