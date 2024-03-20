Watch Now
Why Harrison Jr. is the draft's No. 3 WR
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms address the elephant in the room as Simms explains why he feels strongly about Marvin Harrison Jr. being his No. 3 wide receiver ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft following social media backlash.
Is WR becoming devalued in the NFL draft?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a deep dive into how the value of WRs has evolved and how players turning to WR instead of RB could be a factor.
Sleeper wide receivers in 2024 NFL Draft
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through some sleeper WR picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Devontez Walker of UNC, Georgia's Ladd McConkey, Alabama's, Jermaine Burton and Florida State's Johnny Wilson.
Simms' WR draft rankings: No. 5 Roman Wilson
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed how Roman Wilson landed No. 5 in Tier Three “High-End Skill Sets” in his 2024 NFL Draft rankings.
Simms' '24 draft rankings: Top five WR prospects
Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft class and breaks them into three different tiers, from Malik Nabers to Marvin Harrison Jr. and more.
Simms' WR draft rankings: No. 4 Rome Odunze
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Rome Odunze comes in at No. 4 in Tier Three “High-End Skill Sets” of his 2024 NFL Draft rankings.
Simms' WR draft rankings: No. 3 Marvin Harrison Jr
Chris Simms explains why he has consensus No. 1 wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. third in his draft rankings.
Simms' WR draft rankings: No. 1 Malik Nabers
Chris Simms sees shades of Ja'Marr Chase and DJ Moore in Malik Nabers, and he sees no weaknesses in the LSU star's game, which is why he tops Simms' WR rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Simms' WR draft rankings: No. 2 Brian Thomas Jr.
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Brian Thomas Jr. comes in at No. 2 in Tier One “Explosive WR1” of his 2024 NFL Draft rankings.
NFL RB carousel: Barkley, Jacobs, Henry, Pollard
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers assess the fallout from running back signings around the NFL, including Saquon Barkley to Philadelphia, Josh Jacobs to Green Bay, Derrick Henry to Baltimore and more.
Simms: Don't buy into 'narrative' around Cousins
Chris Simms explains why Kirk Cousins is a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons despite the prime time record that has followed the four-time Pro Bowler throughout his NFL career.
Simms doesn't envision NYG drafting a QB at No. 6
Chris Simms examines the "great value" the Giants got with OL Jermaine Eluemunor and their trade for Brian Burns before looking ahead to whether GM Joe Schoen will target a QB with the No. 6 overall pick.
Eagles are off to an 'incredible' start in 2024
Chris Simms discusses the Philadelphia Eagles' reported free agency moves, including the additions of Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff and C.J. Gardner-Johnson as the team continues to gather a "never-ending supply of assets."