Watch Now

Odds for first defender selected in 2024 NFL Draft

March 27, 2024 12:59 PM
From Dallas Turner to Quinyon Mitchell, Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for the first defender to be off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft.
