Give me the headlines: The 'Wentz wagon' returns
Chris Simms reveals his headlines from NFL Week 18, including Carson Wentz's 3-TD performance in a spot-start against the 49ers and the Giants' takedown of the Eagles at the Meadowlands.
Give me the headlines: The ‘Stroud pleaser’
Chris Simms breaks down C.J. Stroud's impressive performance in the Wild Card round against the Cleveland Browns, questioning if he is already a top five quarterback in the NFL.
How Mahomes picked apart Dolphins’ cover zero
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine how Patrick Mahomes took advantage of the holes in the Miami Dolphins' defense and what the Kansas City Chiefs did to slow down Miami's offense in the Wild Card round.
Wild Card preview: Browns vs. Texans
Chris Simms explains why he thinks the "special" Browns defense will lead the team to a win vs. the Texans, while Mike Florio likes red-hot CJ Stroud and Houston to pull off the upset at home.
Wild Card preview: Dolphins vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the impact the weather will have on the Chiefs-Dolphins matchup and why "battle-tested" Kansas City has a slight upper hand over Miami.
Wild Card preview: Rams vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions, while discussing Matthew Stafford's return to Ford Field, and Jared Goff squaring off against his former team.
Wild Card preview: Packers vs. Cowboys
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys Super Wild Card Weekend matchup, and why a Cowboys' loss could lead to offseason changes at head coach.
Wild Card preview: Steelers vs. Bills
Mike Florio and Chris Simms praise the Steelers for a stronger regular season than many expected but they believe their road ends in Sunday's Wild Card matchup vs. the playoff-ready Bills in Buffalo.
Wild Card preview: Eagles vs. Buccaneers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Wild Card matchup between the Eagles and Buccaneers, discussing whether Philadelphia could get back on track against Tampa Bay after their late-season slide.
Browns, Packers highlight Wild Card best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their best bets for Super Wild Card Weekend, including the Browns over the Texans, Green Bay topping Dallas and the Rams defeating the Lions.
Browns ‘disrespected’ in conference champ. odds
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look at the odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook for NFL conference championship winners, why bettors need to consider the Cleveland Browns.
Rams, Lions defensive lines may determine matchup
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down important non-quarterbacks in the Rams-Lions Wild Card matchup and how the battle in the trenches will be a determining factor.