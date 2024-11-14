 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_texanscowboys_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
nbc_simms_brownssaints_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
nbc_simms_bestbetsblues_241114.jpg
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_texanscowboys_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
nbc_simms_brownssaints_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
nbc_simms_bestbetsblues_241114.jpg
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets

November 14, 2024 01:50 PM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio go head-to-head on their best bets for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season, explaining why they believe the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers should be favored more heavily.
Up Next
nbc_simms_texanscowboys_241114.jpg
1:12
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_simms_brownssaints_241114.jpg
2:58
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bengalschargers_241114.jpg
2:37
NFL Week 11 preview: Bengals vs. Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_falconsbroncos_241114.jpg
2:20
NFL Week 11 preview: Falcons vs. Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_simms_vikingstitans_241114.jpg
2:48
NFL Week 11 preview: Vikings vs. Titans
Now Playing
nbc_simms_ravenssteelers_241114.jpg
4:22
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_coltsjets_241114.jpg
3:25
NFL Week 11 preview: Colts vs. Jets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_chiefsatbillsv2_241114.jpg
4:41
NFL Week 11 preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_simms_raidersdolphins_241114.jpg
4:26
NFL Week 11 preview: Raiders vs. Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_simms_seahawksat49ers_241114.jpg
2:30
NFL Week 11 preview: Seahawks vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_ramspatriots_241114.jpg
3:48
NFL Week 11 preview: Rams vs. Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jagslions_241114.jpg
3:18
NFL Week 11 preview: Jaguars vs. Lions
Now Playing