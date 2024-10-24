Watch Now
NFL Week 8 preview: Jets vs. Patriots
Chris Simms explains why he believes the 2-5 Jets will overpower the 1-6 Patriots in Week 8, while Mike Florio anticipates a tight game where New England could pull out a close win.
Up Next
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down their picks for NFL Week 8, including the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans and more.
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down who will take the victory between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders, agreeing that the result hinges largely on whether Jayden Daniels plays.
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers
Simms isn't looking past the Giants on Monday night, but their offensive struggles have him and Florio going with the Steelers in Week 8.
NFL Week 8 preview: Cowboys vs. 49ers
NFL Week 8 preview: Cowboys vs. 49ers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers and discuss why the team who loses this game is in danger of missing the playoffs.
NFL Week 8 preview: Saints vs. Chargers
NFL Week 8 preview: Saints vs. Chargers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are both taking the Chargers coming off a short week to smother an injury-hampered Saints squad despite New Orleans' three extra days of rest.
NFL Week 8 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
NFL Week 8 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
Simms and Florio both think it'll be close, but they disagree on whether the Buccaneers will take down the Falcons without Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.
NFL Week 8 preview: Bills vs. Seahawks
NFL Week 8 preview: Bills vs. Seahawks
With the Amari Cooper addition to the Bills' offense and DK Metcalf's injury for the Seahawks, both Chris Simms and Mike Florio are picking Buffalo to win over Seattle.
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Jaguars
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Jaguars
Chris Simms thinks Green Bay's offense and run game is one of the best in the NFL while the Jags' defense is one of the worst, as he and Mike Florio expect that to be the difference during a Week 8 tilt in Jacksonville.
NFL Week 8 preview: Cardinals vs. Dolphins
NFL Week 8 preview: Cardinals vs. Dolphins
Chris Simms and Mike Florio think Tua Tagovailoa's return should be enough to lift Miami over Arizona, but only just.
NFL Week 8 preview: Panthers vs. Broncos
NFL Week 8 preview: Panthers vs. Broncos
Carolina's Bryce Young is set to start for an injured Andy Dalton, but Chris Simms and Mike Florio don't anticipate it'll make a bit of difference on the road against Bo Nix and the Broncos in Week 8.
NFL Week 8 preview: Chiefs vs. Raiders
NFL Week 8 preview: Chiefs vs. Raiders
DeAndre Hopkins suits up for the Chiefs for the first time in Week 8 against Gardner Minshew and the Raiders, and while Chris Simms thinks Kansas City will cover the spread, Mike Florio sees it as a closer contest.