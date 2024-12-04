 Skip navigation
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
Chargers confused Cousins with ‘different looks’
Eagles put the clamps on Ravens in NFL Week 13

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Eagles put the clamps on Ravens in NFL Week 13

December 4, 2024 12:14 PM
Baltimore came out with a good plan for the first two drives against Philadelphia, but Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed illustrate what the Eagles did on defense throughout the rest of the contest to bottle up the Ravens.
