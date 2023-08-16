Watch Now
Selecting early NFL preseason defensive standouts
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reveal which edge rushers have caught their eyes early in the NFL preseason.
Up Next
Evaluating concern for 49ers second-string players
Evaluating concern for 49ers second-string players
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the Niners' lack of depth at o-line and corners, as well as why Kyle Shanahan has to "play it cool" with rookie kicker Jake Moody, who missed two field goals.
WAS QB Howell ‘looked the part, and then some’
WAS QB Howell 'looked the part, and then some'
Chris Simms praises Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell's "natural feel for the game" after his promising preseason Week 1 performance.
DEN’s Wilson quicker, faster, decisive early on
DEN's Wilson quicker, faster, decisive early on
Chris Simms says he's encouraged by Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's preseason Week 1, in which the 34-year-old looked quicker and more decisive than in his tough 2022 season.
Lance has ‘good start’ to preseason amid QB battle
Lance has 'good start' to preseason amid QB battle
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the competition for the San Francisco 49ers' backup quarterback spot, Trey Lance's preseason debut and whether the team could trade the former No. 3 draft pick.
How did debuts go for Young, Stroud, rookie QBs?
How did debuts go for Young, Stroud, rookie QBs?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed walk through the "wow-o-meter" for rookie quarterbacks in their preseason debuts, including small samples for Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud and an impressive first glance at Anthony Richardson.
Key Dolphins player to watch in 2023
Key Dolphins player to watch in 2023
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the one player on the Miami Dolphins offense that they'll be keeping a close eye on as the 2023 NFL season approaches.
Key Bengals players to watch in 2023
Key Bengals players to watch in 2023
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss what Safety Nick Scott and first-round pick DL Myles Murphy can offer to the Cincinnati Bengals' defense.
Key Ravens player to watch in 2023
Key Ravens player to watch in 2023
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss two players on the Baltimore Ravens who they believe could be a force on the defensive side.
Key Jets player to watch in 2023
Key Jets player to watch in 2023
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed have a pair of edge rushers pegged as their players to watch this preseason for the New York Jets.
Key Bills player to watch in 2023
Key Bills player to watch in 2023
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed explain why they are keeping a close eye on a pair of Bills' defenders as the 2023 NFL season draws near.
Key Chiefs player to watch in 2023
Key Chiefs player to watch in 2023
Chris Simms details why he is 'very interested' in the addition of Donovan Smith to the Chiefs' offensive line despite him having an underwhelming 2022 season.