What can teams learn from QB drills at combine?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look ahead to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, discussing what you can learn from throwing drills and a quarterback's personality in Indianapolis.
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze Travis Hunter, discussing why teams believe the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is the "best DB" in the 2025 NFL Draft, and also has the ability to play wide receiver at the next level.
Unpacking odds for No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the betting odds for the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, including Cam Ward, Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and more.
What to look for when watching NFL Combine
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed preview the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, including how to evaluate players at different position groups and draw conclusions based on their performances.
Spagnuolo did ‘really well’ against Eagles offense
Chris Simms dissects the performance from Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who did a good job despite going up against a talented Philadelphia Eagles offense.
Fangio outmatched Mahomes, Chiefs ‘in a big way’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look back on Super Bowl LIX, analyzing how Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was able to outmatch the Kansas City Chiefs offense without calling a single blitz.
Super Bowl LIX among Mahomes’ worst career losses
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the Chiefs' offensive struggles in Super Bowl LIX, saying they had "no chance" vs. an Eagles team with an "incredible advantage" before reviewing Patrick Mahomes' worst career losses.
Eagles’ D-line puts up dominant display in SB
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Eagles' impressive defensive line showing against the Chiefs, discussing how defensive coordinator Vic Fangio didn't blitz once across 42 drop backs in Super Bowl LIX.
Williams, Carter top Super Bowl unsung heroes
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through the unsung heroes of Super Bowl LIX for the Eagles, including Milton Williams, Jalen Carter, Jake Elliott and more.
Super Bowl LIX preview: Chiefs vs. Eagles
Chris Simms and Mike Florio make their picks for Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, discussing the keys to the game as Patrick Mahomes and Co. eye a three-peat.
For PHI to win Super Bowl LIX, Hurts must audible
For the Eagles to win Super Bowl LIX, Chris Simms believes that Jalen Hurts will have to audible at the line of scrimmage and expect the unexpected against the Chiefs' defense.
Super Bowl LIX most important non-QB players
Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl matchup, Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the top non-QBs in the game, including Saquon Barkley, Chris Jones, Trent McDuffie, Jalen Carter and AJ Brown.