Top impact players: Lions vs. Cowboys
Pro Football Focus zeroes in on the names to watch in a star-studded showdown between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.
Source: NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
Mike Florio and Michael Holley sift through the news that a settlement has been reached in Jim Trotter’s wrongful termination lawsuit.
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6
Mike Florio explains to Michael Holley how the Cowboys rose up eight spots, why the Falcons are in great shape at No. 8 and why the Texans and Commanders deserve to round out the top five.
Reyes ‘won’t be the last’ Chilean NFL player
Vikings tight end Sammis Reyes sits down with Mary Omatiga to discuss leaving Chile to play NCAA basketball, how he landed with the International Player Pathways program, being the first Chilean NFL player and much more.
Maye reportedly will start Week 6
Mike Florio and Michael Holley review the Patriots’ approach to Drake Maye and explain why they believe he is a better QB than Jacoby Brissett.
Johnson provides insight on Saleh firing
Mike Florio and Michael Holley sift through Woody Johnson’s explanation about firing Robert Saleh and explain why it seems like their best effort to try to make this decision look good.
Updated NFL win totals: WAS, MIN, CIN, NYJ
Mike Florio and Michael Holley weigh in on if they’ll take the over or under on updated NFL win totals for the Commanders, Vikings, Bengals and Jets.
Ulbrich to take a ‘hard look’ at everything
Mike Florio and Michael Holley examine the right way to approach the Jets offense and why the Aaron Rodgers angle is the most important component he must consider.
Wilson has chance to take back the reins in Week 6
Mike Florio and Michael Holley outline why it’s a perfect opportunity for Russell Wilson to come back and get his legs under him in Week 6.
Top impact players: Bengals vs. Giants
Pro Football Focus analyzes how Joe Burrow and the Bengals' aerial attack match up against the Giants' pass rush when they go head to head on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.
Saleh’s firing shows that Rodgers is in control
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss Aaron Rodgers' influence within the Jets organization after New York surprisingly fired head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday.
Johnson is in ‘league of his own’ for dysfunction
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss how Woody Johnson has shown signs of deep-rooted dysfunction and how it has taken a toll on the entire organization.