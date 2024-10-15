Watch Now
Did Jets increase urgency for Adams after loss?
Brian Costello tells Dan Patrick when he believes the Jets decided to trade for Davante Adams, what his expectations are for the team now, and why the wideout won't be the quick fix fans may be hoping for in New York.
Jets reportedly acquire WR Adams from Raiders
Dan Patrick reacts to the reported blockbuster trade of WR Davante Adams from the Raiders to the Jets, and discusses how this impacts New York's potential moving forward.
Rodgers criticizes officials for penalty-heavy MNF
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty sift through Aaron Rodgers’ remarks about the officiating, given the 22 flags, and discuss why the teams should’ve done a better job adjusting to the way the game was called.
Belichick examines how Jets handled Saleh firing
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty point to key moments where the Jets’ defense didn’t seem as prepared as they could’ve been and dissect Bill Belichick’s read on how the Jets have conducted themselves.
Rodgers blames Williams for late interception
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why ultimately when a QB throws an interception, it always fall on the QB not the receiver.
Analyzing McDaniel’s approach to a Tua return
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how they get the sense Mike McDaniel doesn’t want Tua Tagovailoa to feel the Dolphins’ success all depends on him playing.
Scale of 1-10: Confidence meter after Week 6
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty weigh in on how confident they are that the Cowboys can bounce back, Deshaun Watson can turn it around and the Jags can chance the culture six weeks into the season.
Reddick hires new agent, meets with Jets
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why they’re at a point of either signing or not signing and question what another team would be willing to trade for a guy who hasn’t played football in over six weeks.
Allen makes a case for MVP against Jets
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty break down Josh Allen's performance in the Bills' win over the Jets, calling plays "unbelievable" and how his momentum can carry the Bills towards playoffs.
Look at Hall, Allen over bets for Bills-Jets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher offer up their favorite player props for Bills-Jets on Monday.
Williams, Nix continue to trend up in Week 6
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze the players who stepped up in fantasy during Week 6, featuring two rookie QBs.
Barkley, Murray put up worrisome games in Week 6
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at the players who fell flat as fantasy football options in Week 6.