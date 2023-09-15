 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Ironman 2023 Aaron Plessinger headshot.JPG
US team named for the 2023 Motocross of Nations
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Caroline Marks WSL champion
Newly-crowned world surf champion Caroline Marks reflects on year of growth
Purdue v Virginia Tech
Syracuse to provide crucial test for Purdue before daunting Big Ten slate

Top Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
nbc_pft_kcjaxpreview_230915.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags
nbc_pft_kirkperformance_230915.jpg
Cousins’ play, personality holding Vikings back?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Ironman 2023 Aaron Plessinger headshot.JPG
US team named for the 2023 Motocross of Nations
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Caroline Marks WSL champion
Newly-crowned world surf champion Caroline Marks reflects on year of growth
Purdue v Virginia Tech
Syracuse to provide crucial test for Purdue before daunting Big Ten slate

Top Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
nbc_pft_kcjaxpreview_230915.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags
nbc_pft_kirkperformance_230915.jpg
Cousins’ play, personality holding Vikings back?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Eagles ride Swift to victory against the Vikings

September 15, 2023 09:13 AM
Dan Patrick recaps the Eagles Thursday night win against the Vikings and gives Kirk Cousins his flowers for making some history in the loss.
Up Next
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
8:15
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kcjaxpreview_230915.jpg
8:12
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kirkperformance_230915.jpg
9:55
Cousins’ play, personality holding Vikings back?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vikingstournovers_230915.jpg
7:57
Vikings plagued by turnovers in loss to Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_pft_zachwilson_230915.jpg
10:05
Will Wilson keep Jets competitive without Rodgers?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_touchbackfumble_230915.jpg
9:10
Does NFL need to change end zone touchback rule?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_qbendzone_230915.jpg
9:09
King: Rugby-style end zone push an ‘abomination’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vikingseaglesreview_230915.jpg
19:44
Key takeaways from the Eagles win over Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersupdate_230915.jpg
4:32
Rodgers on the road to recovery after surgery
Now Playing
nbc_edge_galaxybrains_230914.jpg
10:16
Galaxy Brains: Jets all-in on Wilson for how long?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_230914.jpg
15:10
Wright still full steam ahead on Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_dps_seangregoryinterview_230914.jpg
8:10
Why Hurts made Time100 Next list of stars
Now Playing