Manning: Belichick an 'encyclopedia' of football
Eli Manning joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Bill Belichick on the Manningcast, how long it takes for rookie quarterbacks to get settled, not getting invited to any Super Bowl loss parties and more.
Week 2 preview: Bengals vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Bengals will bounce back from an unexpected loss to the Patriots and if the Chiefs can continue their momentum in Week 2.
Week 2 preview: Steelers vs. Broncos
Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain why they like Justin Fields and the Steelers' chances against a Broncos team that is still finding its footing with rookie QB Bo Nix.
Week 2 preview: Seahawks vs. Patriots
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview this Super Bowl XLIX rematch, and assess how the Seahawks offense will fare against Jerod Mayo's tough New England defense.
Week 2 preview: Chargers vs. Panthers
It's never going to be pretty for these Los Angeles Chargers, but the Carolina Panthers are the Carolina Panthers, so Florio and Simms see an easy favorite in this Week 2 matchup.
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Ravens
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both think the Ravens are simply on a different level from the Raiders, predicting them to earn a "smothering victory" and cover their 8.5-point spread, per DraftKings Sportsbook, in Week 2.
Week 2 preview: Bills vs. Dolphins
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the AFC East showdown on Thursday night between the Bills and Dolphins in Miami, with both differing on the team that's going to seize the early advantage in the division with a win.
Expectations for the Vikings entering Week 2
Mike Florio is joined by Paul Allen to unpack how Sam Darnold has shown growth, what makes Andrew Van Ginkel such an asset, how they match up against the 49ers and more.
Van Noy sounds off on Chiefs’ medical staff
Mike Florio unpacks Kyle Van Noy’s concerns about how the Chiefs’ medical staff gave him “unacceptable” treatment after his Week 1 injury.
Is Week 2 a ‘must-win’ for Dolphins vs. Bills?
Mike Florio and Omar Kelly discuss why it's so critical to win division matchups at home early in the season.
What makes the 2024 Dolphins different
Mike Florio is joined by Omar Kelly to dissect how the Dolphins are working to change the narrative, how the leadership has evolved and more.
Kelly: The intent was to arrest Dolphins players
Omar Kelly explains to Mike Florio what role Dolphins head of security Drew Brooks played in ensuring none of the players were arrested and how both parties can learn from the situation.