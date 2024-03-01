Watch Now
RB Benson highlights his pass catching ability
Florida State RB Trey Benson sits down with Connor Rogers to reflect on his Scouting Combine experience so far, and call attention to the under-appreciated aspects of his game.
Lloyd: Riley’s offense helped my development
USC running back MarShawn Lloyd explains how the Trojans' talent and Lincoln Riley's offense helped his development, then shares which NFL backs he enjoys watching and how he spends time off the field.
Polk wants to show off toughness in the NFL
Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk talks to Connor Rogers about his fearlessness down the middle, the Huskies' run through the College Football Playoff and more.
Thomas Jr’s basketball background influencing game
LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. chats with Connor Rogers about his basketball background influencing his play on the football field, wideouts he enjoys watching in today's game, and more.
McConkey looks to bring versatility to NFL
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey sits down with Connor Rogers to chat about the Senior Bowl, the versatility he brings as a pass-catcher and how playing for the Bulldogs has prepared him for the NFL.
Coleman shares how hoops skills translated to WR
Keon Coleman discusses how much he enjoyed being a "human highlight reel" at Florida State, how his basketball skill translated to the gridiron, his level of golf talent and who he'd like to catch passes from in the NFL.
Wilson, Payton have a ‘personality conflict’
Louis Riddick joins the Dan Patrick show to share NFL scouting stories, give his take on the Denver Broncos' future and discuss what the Chicago Bears should do with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
Mitchell wants to catch balls from Mahomes, Stroud
Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell sits down with Connor Rodgers to talk about his big-play ability. some NFL quarterbacks he'd love to team up with and more.
Franklin ready to show off 40 time, route-running
Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin chats with Connor Rodgers discusses what events he's most looking forward to at the Combine, his experience in the Ducks' high-powered offense and more.
Penix Jr. using adversity to reach the next level
Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. shares how facing adversity has shaped his career path, the keys to his success with the Huskies after reaching the National Championship, and more.
Texas was first team to ‘believe’ in RB Brooks
Texas RB Jonathon Brooks joins PFT Live at the Scouting Combine to discuss the best advice he's gotten, why he chose Texas and more.
Why Corum ‘called his shot’ about a National title
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Blake Corum to understand what it was like to be coached by Jim Harbaugh, why he enjoyed the Rose Bowl more than the National Championship