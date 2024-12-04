Watch Now
Top impact players: Packers vs. Lions
Pro Football Focus takes a look at the players to watch during the Week 14 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, including offensive and defensive standouts.
Monken is focused on winning over HC interest
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Todd Monken’s mindset, if he’d make a compelling case as a head coach and who the most impressive coordinators are this season.
Rodgers documentary ‘Enigma’ releases trailer
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Aaron Rodgers is either supported or hated by so many and what makes the QB such a unique individual.
PFT Power Rankings: PHI bumps KC out of top three
Mike Florio explains to Chris Simms why the Eagles rise above the Chiefs for Week 14, how the Vikings are ahead of the Packers and Steelers and more.
Transparency is needed on Al-Shaair suspension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why the league needs to increase transparency to understand where the three games come from on Azeez Al-Shaair suspension.
Browns vs. Broncos was ‘surprisingly entertaining’
The Dan Patrick Show crew reflects on the dramatic, entertaining MNF shootout between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns that left Jameis Winston 'praying for the Lord to deliver [him] from pick-sixes'.
Why Carter is unsung MVP on the Eagles
Mike Golic joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the NFL MVP race, thoughts on Azeez Al-Shaair getting suspended for his hit on Trevor Lawrence, the 12-team College Football Playoff and more.
Ryans gives ‘embarrassing’ reply on Al-Shaair hit
Dan Patrick reacts to Azeez Al-Shaair's hit on Trevor Lawrence, breaking down DeMeco Ryans' response to the collision and the ramifications for all parties involved.
Who will come out on top of NFC South, West?
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison check in on the NFC playoff picture, sharing why they "trust" Baker Mayfield and the Bucs over the Falcons in the NFC South and who may come out top in the West.
Chargers vs. Chiefs headlines NFL Week 14 slate
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth break down some of the biggest matchups during Week 14 of the NFL season, notably the Chargers heading to Arrowhead to take on the Chiefs.
Johnson would take Bears offense to ‘next level’
The Football Night in America crew discuss why the Chicago Bears should target Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching vacancy, and analyze the top coaches on the market this offseason.
Allen, Saquon eatin’ good in NFL MVP race
Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy explain how Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Eagles running back Saquon Barkley are both eatin' good enough to earn the 2024 NFL MVP award.