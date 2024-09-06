 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Jessica Pegula’s historic U.S. Open run reaches final test: Aryna Sabalenka
T.J. Watt
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 1
Higgins_USA.jpg
Top Five NFL Injuries and Contingency Plans for Week 1

Top Clips

nbc_snf_kcworthytd2_240905.jpg
Mahomes hits Worthy deep for his second TD
nbc_snf_kcworthytd_240905.jpg
Worthy jets to the end zone for KC’s first score
nbc_snf_balhenrytd_240905.jpg
Henry punches through for first TD of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Jessica Pegula’s historic U.S. Open run reaches final test: Aryna Sabalenka
T.J. Watt
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 1
Higgins_USA.jpg
Top Five NFL Injuries and Contingency Plans for Week 1

Top Clips

nbc_snf_kcworthytd2_240905.jpg
Mahomes hits Worthy deep for his second TD
nbc_snf_kcworthytd_240905.jpg
Worthy jets to the end zone for KC’s first score
nbc_snf_balhenrytd_240905.jpg
Henry punches through for first TD of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Likely's 49-yard touchdown electrifies Ravens

September 5, 2024 11:14 PM
Lamar Jackson dances away from pressure and finds Isaiah Likely, who evades multiple defenders on his way to a 49-yard touchdown reception to put the Ravens within three points against the Chiefs.
Up Next
nbc_snf_kcworthytd2_240905.jpg
0:47
Mahomes hits Worthy deep for his second TD
Now Playing
nbc_snf_kcworthytd_240905.jpg
0:53
Worthy jets to the end zone for KC’s first score
Now Playing
nbc_snf_balhenrytd_240905.jpg
0:49
Henry punches through for first TD of season
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florio_rasheerice_240905.jpg
0:45
Rice avoids Commissioner’s Exempt list
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_threepeatchat_240905.jpg
6:33
Chiefs ‘know they can stand alone’ with three-peat
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_kickoffstrat_240905.jpg
3:45
New kickoff rule is like a ‘science experiment’
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_brazilgame_240905.jpg
2:38
Packers, Eagles gearing up for kickoff in Brazil
Now Playing
galaxybrain-0905.jpg
9:49
Upsets to watch for NFL Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bimsnf_240905.jpg
0:49
Bet it in a Minute: Best bets for LAR-DET Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bimmnf_240905.jpg
0:46
Bet it in a Minute: Jets can upset 49ers Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_dps_drewbreesinterview_240905.jpg
10:03
Brees: Transfer portal hampers player development
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dpmakeshissuperbowlpick_240905.jpg
5:09
Patrick predicts Lions over Jets in Super Bowl LIX
Now Playing