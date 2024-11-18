Watch Now
Dobbins scores LAC's game-winner on 29-yard TD
J.K. Dobbins breaks free and leaps into the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown, a score that lifted the Los Angeles Chargers over the Cincinnati Bengals in a thriller on Sunday Night Football.
Harbaugh has brought mental toughness to Chargers
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth shed light on what makes Jim Harbaugh so special, from his connection and transparency with the players to his infectious team culture and more.
Highlights: Chargers fend off late Bengals push
The first half was all Chargers, but the Bengals came out swinging in the second half. JK Dobbins ultimately came up big with the game on the line, leading L.A. to a 34-27 win.
Speed Round: Has Richardson turned a corner?
The FNIA crew fly through a speed round to discuss who will win the NFC West, if Anthony Richardson has turned a corner and if Bo Nix will lead the Denver Broncos to the playoffs.
Steelers turn Ravens ‘into a shell of themselves’
The Football Night in America crew analyze the Steelers' thrilling victory over the Ravens in an AFC North showdown and how Pittsburgh was able to stymy Baltimore's offense.
Williams ‘responded’ to OC change in Bears’ loss
FNIA breaks down the Bears' loss to the Packers that resulted in a game-ending blocked field goal and why Chicago has plenty to hang their hat on despite the defeat to their NFC North rival.
Bills prove they ‘have enough’ in win vs. Chiefs
The FNIA crew react to the Buffalo Bills' handing the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season, discussing Josh Allen stepping up and putting on his "Superman cape" late in the fourth quarter.
Dobbins goes airborne for a Chargers TD
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins dives over the Cincinnati Bengals defenders and into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday Night Football.
Herbert hits Johnston to extend Chargers’ lead
Justin Herbert finds Quentin Johnston with an across-the-body throw to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 14-6 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11.
Herbert throws a dime up to Dissly for Chargers TD
Justin Herbert connects with Will Dissly on a pass deep right to get the Chargers on the board with a 7-3 lead after the extra point against the Bengals in the first quarter.
Bills earn ‘team win’ over Chiefs
Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett and Devin McCourty break down the Buffalo Bills handing the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the 2024 season, explaining how Josh Allen and Co. got the job done in Week 11.
What Jags’ blowout loss means for Pederson
Mike Florio provides insight on the latest surrounding Doug Pederson, as well as discusses potential options for who the Jaguars could bring in as their next head coach.