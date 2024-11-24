Watch Now
Goff: Lions embrace identity as 'road warriors'
Jared Goff sheds light on how the Lions have grown into an impressive record on the road, what it means to have Detroit fans travel to a number of stadiums and more.
Rush breaks down ‘full team effort’ against WAS
Cooper Rush sheds light on how the Cowboys were able to rally around each other and endure a tight win over NFC rival the Commanders.
Levis: Win vs. Texans will give Titans confidence
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis talks about blocking the outside noise about the team's lack of success to get a big road win against the Houston Texans
FaceTime with Parsons: 4th quarter ‘made no sense’
Maria Taylor calls up Micah Parsons after a nail-biter against the Commanders to unpack why the fourth quarter what so chaotic, what it was like to face Dan Quinn and more.
Eagles’ outlook vs. Rams on SNF depends on Hurts
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Pregame crew preview fantasy outlooks for Jalen Hurts, Dallas Goedert, and others ahead of the Rams and Eagles matchup on Sunday Night Football.
Week 12 SNF props: Rams’ Williams, Eagles’ Brown
Matthew Berry & Co. review their top DraftKings Sportsbook player prop bets for Week 12, with looks at A.J. Brown, Kyren Williams, and Jalen Hurts on Sunday Night Football.
Brown: Barkley has been ‘everything’ for Eagles
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown sits down with Devin McCourty to discuss what Saquon Barkley has meant to the team, Jalen Hurts' leadership and why Philadelphia is focusing on one game at a time.
Brown talks leadership role, playing with Barkley
A.J. Brown sits down with Devin McCourty to discuss why things are clicking for the Philadelphia Eagles, the strong play of Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts and his leadership role with the team.
How much did snow impact Steelers-Browns outcome?
Dan Patrick unpacks the Browns "opportunistic" win over the Steelers, from Jameis Winston's aura to Pittsburgh's utilization of Justin Fields and George Pickens' postgame comments on the weather conditions.
Warren has better TNF fantasy outing than Harris
The FFHH crew analyzes how key players on the Steelers fared in a Thursday night loss to the Browns, especially running back Jaylen Warren, who scored a touchdown and had more fantasy points than starter Najee Harris.
Is Williams still a top-10 RB play in Week 12?
The FFHH crew previews Week 12, highlighting three exciting matchups, including a Sunday Night Football duel between Saquon Barkley’s Philadelphia Eagles and Kyren Williams’ Los Angeles Rams.
Snatch up QBs Maye, DeVito on Week 12 waivers
With an influx of star players on bye in Week 12, Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher share some waiver wire targets, including two young quarterbacks who could be throwing the ball a lot on Sunday afternoon.
Chubb leads Browns to snowy TNF win over Steelers
The FFHH crew breaks down the Browns beating the Steelers 24-19 on Thursday Night Football, highlighting a great fantasy performance by running back Nick Chubb and a quiet night for fellow Cleveland back Jerome Ford.