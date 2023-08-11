Watch Now
Mahomes is 'striving for greatness' this season
Peter King catches up with QB Patrick Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp to discuss the team's goals this upcoming season after a stellar Super Bowl victory.
Kelce embracing KC’s target in loaded AFC
Peter King catches up with Travis Kelce about the Chiefs playing with a target on their back as defending champions, as well as Patrick Mahomes' greatness, the competitiveness in training camp and Saturday Night Live.
Mahomes connecting with young WRs in KC camp
Peter King shares the three things he learned from Kansas City Chiefs training camp, including the team's unwavering motivation and Patrick Mahomes' connection with his young wide receivers.
Can Rice make an immediate impact with Chiefs?
Peter King explains why WR Rashee Rice is his "New Kid in Town" for the Kansas City Chiefs, who has made a clear impression throughout the summer on QB Patrick Mahomes.
Salisbury: ‘Rookie QBs are never ready to start’
Dan Patrick is joined by Sean Salisbury to discuss the journey with starting rookie quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers' role with the New York Jets and the overall impact of sports betting.
‘Can’t get too bummed’ about Stroud’s NFL debut
Dan Patrick analyzes C.J. Stroud's struggles in his NFL debut against the Patriots and explains why it's difficult to put a lot of weight into preseason action for rookies.
Berry’s preseason fantasy takeaways: Dell, JSN
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to Thursday's preseason action and highlight notable players to watch from the Texans, Patriots, Seahawks and Vikings.
Henry, Pierce lead Berry’s 2023 fantasy trivia
Damian Dabrowski joins Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers on Fantasy Football Happy Hour for some trivia with looks at Derrick Henry, Dameon Pierce and more.
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 81-100
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers examine the 81-100 range in Berry's 2023 overall rankings including Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas, Jakobi Meyers and more.
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 61-80
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher review notable names in the 61-80 range of Berry's 2023 overall rankings including Cam Akers, Deshaun Watson and more.
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 51-60
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight the 51-60 range of Berry's 2023 overall rankings including Diontae Johnson, James Conner and Dameon Pierce.
What’s More Likely: Examining playoff chances
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons play a round of "What's More Likely" where they debate the playoff chances of various teams around the NFL, as well as what to expect from stars Maxx Crosby and Joey Bosa.