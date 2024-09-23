Watch Now
Best player prop-bets in Week 3 MNF doubleheader
The FFHH crew previews tonight's Monday Night Football doubleheader between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills, and the Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals.
Will Allen step up against Jaguars?
The FFHH crew picks their key players to watch in tonight's Monday Night Football showdown in the AFC between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.
Is it time to panic about Richardson?
The FFHH crew takes a look at Anthony Richardson's lackluster performance for the Indianapolis Colts in their win against the Chicago Bears in Week 3.
Has Jennings earned a bigger role with the 49ers?
The FFHH crew Jauan Jennings' sensational performance for the San Francisco 49ers despite his team's Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Henry proves he’s still a top RB against Cowboys
The FFHH crew takes a closer look at Derrick Henry's fantasy performance against the Dallas Cowboys and discuss his ceiling with the Baltimore Ravens.
Darnold a ‘legit borderline QB1' with Vikings
Matthew Berry does his best impersonation of a Minnesota Vikings fan following Sam Darnold's incredible performance against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Berry: Kelce ‘looked old’ against Falcons
The FFHH crew analyze the standout performances from the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Atlanta Falcons and discuss Travis Kelce's level of production so far through Week 3.
Are LaPorta, Olave in for better fantasy days?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a fantasy look at some of the highest-ceiling fantasy matchups for Week 3, investigating whether Sam LaPorta and Chris Olave can get on track.
Take Robinson, Jennings overs in Week 3
The FFHH crew analyzes the bets they like for Week 3 of the NFL season.
Don’t sleep on Robinson, Smith
Denny Carter joins FFHH to discuss what the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know about fantasy football, featuring surprisingly strong outlooks for Demarcus Robinson and Ray-Ray McCloud III.
Pats offense, Saleh hugs see stock plummet
It’s unclear what was the worse performance Thursday: the Patriots running offense or Robert Saleh attempting to hug Aaron Rodgers.
Fantasy ramifications of Week 3 injuries
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers take a look at the injuries to keep an eye on in Week 3 of the NFL season.