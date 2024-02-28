Watch Now
Miami's Taylor looking to become more 'consistent'
Miami DT Leonard Taylor III chats with Connor Rogers about what he's working on ahead of the NFL Combine, who he tries to model his game after and more.
Trice discusses his pass-rushing mentality
Washington EDGE Braylon Trice chats with Connor Rogers about his pass-rushing prowess, Washington's historic 2023-24 season and the qualities he can bring to an NFL team.
Colson breaks down controlling the defense
Michigan linebacker Junior Colson sits down with Connor Rogers to analyze how he sees the game, the leadership he displayed with the Wolverines and the NFL players he loves to watch.
How Cooper’s versatility sets him apart
Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper sits down with Connor Rogers to discuss his versatility at linebacker, hog hunting when he's not playing football and his journey from Louisiana to Texas.
How Wilson has battled through adversity
NC State linebacker Payton Wilson sits down with Connor Rogers to discuss his versatility and how he has fought through injuries to make it to the NFL Scouting Combine.
Fields is a ‘victim of circumstance’ right now
Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Tom Waddle joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his thoughts on what the Bears should do with Justin Fields and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Bears could be approaching ‘paralysis by analysis’
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the multiple decisions the Chicago Bears are facing this offseason, analyzing what the team should do with the No. 1 overall pick.
Evaluating top NFL Combine betting props
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew run through betting props for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Is ARI a strong fantasy spot for Harrison Jr.?
The FFHH crew run through Connor Rogers' top fantasy prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, discussing why Marvin Harrison Jr. could thrive in the Arizona Cardinals' offense.
Jacobs, Henry headline ‘loaded’ RB FA class
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss the running backs that will likely be available in free agency, including Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler.
What are the Giants’ options with Barkley?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze Saquon Barkley's contract situation and assess how likely it is he returns to the New York Giants.
Cousins returning to Vikings would be ‘right move’
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher explain the lack of interest in Russell Wilson and why Kirk Cousins is likely the best QB option for the Minnesota Vikings.