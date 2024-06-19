 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch this weekend at New Hampshire
nbc_golf_gt_brysontodayshow_240617.jpg
Bryson DeChambeau disappointed by Olympic omission but understood ‘the decisions I made’
nbc_golf_livefrom_rahmwithdraws_v2_240611.jpg
Jon Rahm returns at LIV Nashville after missing U.S. Open with foot injury

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_golf_brookehendersonpresser_240619.jpg
Henderson prioritizing fairway at KPMG Women’s PGA
nbc_golf_nellykordapresser_240619.jpg
Korda to ‘take positives’ from Meijer LPGA Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch this weekend at New Hampshire
nbc_golf_gt_brysontodayshow_240617.jpg
Bryson DeChambeau disappointed by Olympic omission but understood ‘the decisions I made’
nbc_golf_livefrom_rahmwithdraws_v2_240611.jpg
Jon Rahm returns at LIV Nashville after missing U.S. Open with foot injury

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_golf_brookehendersonpresser_240619.jpg
Henderson prioritizing fairway at KPMG Women’s PGA
nbc_golf_nellykordapresser_240619.jpg
Korda to ‘take positives’ from Meijer LPGA Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jets handled Rodgers' absence 'extremely poorly'

June 19, 2024 02:21 PM
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Aaron Rodgers' unexcused absence at New York Jets minicamp, the new criteria for NFL Comeback Player of the Year and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_mailbag_240619.jpg
4:23
PFT PM Mailbag: Could McDaniel be on the hot seat?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sundayticket_240619.jpg
11:35
Florio: Antitrust judge not happy with plaintiffs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_comebackplayer_240619.jpg
10:44
NFL Comeback Player of the Year criteria clarified
Now Playing
nbc_pft_isaiahbuggs_240619.jpg
3:02
Troubling details emerge regarding Buggs’ arrest
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsmissouri_240619.jpg
4:06
Inside Kansas’ attempt to lure Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240618.jpg
21:22
PFT PM Mailbag: Timeline for Prescott’s new deal
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240618.jpg
7:32
Florio: Law may side with NFL in antitrust trial
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jimtrotter_240618.jpg
7:40
Florio: Common sense prevails in Trotter v. NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_comebackplayerofty_240618.jpg
6:20
Analyzing new Comeback Player of the Year criteria
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_brandonaiyuk_240618.jpg
6:37
49ers trading Aiyuk post-draft is ‘more difficult’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_240617.jpg
10:26
Ravens, Chiefs will be ‘fun to watch’ in Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_bhamstallions_240617.jpg
3:00
Stallions win UFL title, become a ‘spring dynasty’
Now Playing