Jets handled Rodgers' absence 'extremely poorly'
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Aaron Rodgers' unexcused absence at New York Jets minicamp, the new criteria for NFL Comeback Player of the Year and more.
PFT PM Mailbag: Could McDaniel be on the hot seat?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss the cities in danger of losing their teams, Mike McDaniel's future if the Dolphins have a poor season and Haason Reddick's contract situation with the Jets.
Florio: Antitrust judge not happy with plaintiffs
Mike Florio talks about why the NFL Sunday Ticket case judge may not be thrilled with the plaintiffs and how that may swing the trial in the league's favor.
NFL Comeback Player of the Year criteria clarified
Mike Florio takes another look at the NFL’s new Comeback Player of the Year award criteria and advocates for an additional honor: Most Improved Player of the Year.
Troubling details emerge regarding Buggs’ arrest
Mike Florio breaks down the troubling details that have emerged regarding Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs' arrest and why the team would look hypocritical cutting Buggs while still rostering Rashee Rice.
Inside Kansas’ attempt to lure Chiefs
Mike Florio discusses the efforts by Kansas to lure the Chiefs from Missouri, explaining why it's a good situation for the team to be in given the value of NFL franchises continuing to "skyrocket."
PFT PM Mailbag: Timeline for Prescott’s new deal
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to answer questions about the latest on Dak Prescott's contract outlook with the Dallas Cowboys, expectations for Tom Brady's broadcasting career and more.
Florio: Law may side with NFL in antitrust trial
Mike Florio gives an update on the NFL's Sunday Ticket antitrust trial, including shade being thrown by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and why the law may side with the NFL in the end.
Florio: Common sense prevails in Trotter v. NFL
Mike Florio uses his background in law to break down the latest ruling in Jim Trotter's case against the NFL. The former NFL Network reporter filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL in September 2023.
Analyzing new Comeback Player of the Year criteria
Mike Florio reacts to the AP's new criteria for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, which emphasizes returning from injury and circumstances that lead to missing playing time.
49ers trading Aiyuk post-draft is ‘more difficult’
Mike Florio analyzes the latest on Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers, discussing if San Francisco can get a return that "makes a difference" in the upcoming season and the difficulties of a post-draft trade to make it happen.
Ravens, Chiefs will be ‘fun to watch’ in Week 1
Mike Florio answers some questions from the Pro Football Talk mailbag including the matchups he's most looking forward to and which USFL player is most likely to make an NFL roster.