Does Steelers' Wilson have any upside left?
The Dan Le Batard Show debates if Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are better off rolling with Justin Fields or Russell Wilson in Week 7.
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed evaluate the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears as bets to win a tight NFC North division, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Berry’s early angles for Panthers vs. Commanders
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson Jr. reveal which early lines and matchups they're targeting on the Week 7 slate, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
Chris Simms already liked what he'd been seeing from the New York Jets' offense, but now that Aaron Rodgers has his favorite target in Davante Adams on board, he thinks the group can wreak havoc the rest of the way.
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade
Chris Simms saying the Bills acquiring wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Browns was a "necessity" in order to cement Buffalo as a contender still in the AFC and give Josh Allen the help he needs on offense.
Engram, Bowers poised to lead Week 7 tight ends
Fantasy Football Happy Hour dives into Week 7 fantasy outlooks for a trio of tight ends trending up, including Evan Engram, Brock Bowers, and Mark Andrews.
How Wilson would impact Steelers’ offense
Matthew Berry details why Russell Wilson won’t move the needle for Pittsburgh’s fantasy-relevant pieces, a larger worry for the Steelers' ongoing quarterback struggles.
Cooper becomes an instant fantasy WR2 with Bills
Amari Cooper was "borderline unstartable" in Cleveland, but after his trade to Buffalo, Matthew Berry says the veteran WR should maintain a weekly presence in the WR18-22 range.
49ers’ Aiyuk is ‘due’ to produce against Chiefs
Matthew Berry & Co. assess Week 7 outlooks for several pass catchers with a wide range of outcomes, including Brandon Aiyuk, Michael Pittman, Jordan Addison, and Sam LaPorta.
Can managers trust Achane, Moss in Week 7 lineups?
Expecting a "more efficient" Miami offense, De'Von Achane makes Matthew Berry's Week 7 lineups, while Zack Moss finds himself fading further from weekly fantasy relevancy.
Berry’s not bailing on Cardinals, Murray
Despite Arizona’s early-season offensive struggles, Matthew Berry believes his ‘Ride-or-Die’ pick Kyler Murray and the Cardinals can still turn things around.
Jones lashes out at radio hosts after Cowboys loss
Mike Florio and Michael Holley sift through Jerry Jones’ remarks and spell out why they feel he was out of line.