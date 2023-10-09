 Skip navigation
49ers cemented 'juggernaut' status against Cowboys

October 9, 2023 08:29 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the 49ers-Cowboys Week 5 clash, highlighting Brock Purdy’s continued excellence, Kyle Shanahan’s performance and why San Francisco has few weaknesses.
