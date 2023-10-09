Watch Now
49ers cemented 'juggernaut' status against Cowboys
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the 49ers-Cowboys Week 5 clash, highlighting Brock Purdy’s continued excellence, Kyle Shanahan’s performance and why San Francisco has few weaknesses.
Up Next
Jets are on the ‘right trajectory’ after Week 5
Jets are on the 'right trajectory' after Week 5
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look back at the Jets’ road win over the Broncos and share why they believe New York validated the growth it showed in Week 4 against the Chiefs.
Simms: Belichick, Pats have ‘a ton of problems’
Simms: Belichick, Pats have 'a ton of problems'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the Patriots’ blowout loss to the Saints and question whether Bill Belichick has properly adjusted to the modern NFL.
Steelers’ Week 5 win ‘changed things’ in AFC North
Steelers' Week 5 win 'changed things' in AFC North
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the Steelers’ improbable win over the Ravens in Week 5 was the perfect momentum boost for Pittsburgh ahead of its Bye Week.
Cowboys aren’t in ‘same class’ as 49ers after loss
Cowboys aren’t in ‘same class’ as 49ers after loss
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on the Cowboys’ blowout loss to the 49ers, explaining why it will take ‘something miraculous’ for Dallas to beat San Francisco whenever they meet again.
Colts’ Richardson expected to miss a month or more
Colts' Richardson expected to miss a month or more
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the Colts are in good hands with backup QB Gardner Minshew if rookie Anthony Richardson misses time with an injury after Week 5.
Give me the headlines: Colts gather ‘no Moss’
Give me the headlines: Colts gather 'no Moss'
Chris Simms gives his headlines for Week 4 of the NFL, including Zach Moss and the Indianapolis Colts' win over the Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans' Saints blowout of the New England Patriots.
Chase, Burrow looked ‘encouraging’ vs. Cardinals
Chase, Burrow looked 'encouraging' vs. Cardinals
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 5 win against the Arizona Cardinals and how Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow were clicking in the much-needed victory.
Taylor’s extension with Colts gives him security
Taylor's extension with Colts gives him security
Mike Florio reacts to the Indianapolis Colts giving running back Jonathan Taylor a three-year extension and what that means for both sides moving forward.
Tomlin enters Week 5 with something to prove
Tomlin enters Week 5 with something to prove
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss who they need to see something out of in Week 5 including Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, Falcons QB Desmond Ridder and more.
Taylor is ‘backed into a corner’ with Colts
Taylor is ‘backed into a corner’ with Colts
Mike Florio and Peter King review the latest on Jonathan Taylor's return to the Colts and share why they believe the star RB is backed into a corner with his demands.
Jets are ‘done’ if they lose to Broncos in Week 5
Jets are 'done' if they lose to Broncos in Week 5
Mike Florio and Peter King preview Sunday’s clash between the Jets and Broncos, explaining why it’s critical to New York’s season-long hopes and an important game for OC Nathaniel Hackett.