 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ekeler will give the Commanders ‘a little sizzle’

March 12, 2024 08:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Austin Ekeler will be able to spark the Commanders, as well as look at how his reported replacement in L.A., Gus Edwards, is fit for the Jim Harbaugh mold.
Up Next
nbc_pft_minshew_240312.jpg
2:29
Minshew was ‘destined to be a Raider’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dakprescott_240312.jpg
3:10
Dak sues over alleged $100 million extortion plot
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aaronjones_240312.jpg
1:47
Jones gets ‘a little extra juice’ with Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wilkins_240312.jpg
4:48
LV levels up with ‘difference-maker’ in Wilkins
Now Playing
nbc_pft_joemixon_240312.jpg
2:31
Mixon will have options despite badly timed cut
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brycehuff_240312.jpg
4:36
Huff takes ‘cutting-edge’ talents to Philadelphia
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brianburns_240312.jpg
6:45
Panthers ‘showed their hand’ too much with Burns
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pollard_240312.jpg
3:04
Pollard deal means Henry’s era in TEN likely over
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jacobs_240312.jpg
6:48
Jacobs has much to prove on reported one-year deal
Now Playing
nbc_pft_singletary_240312.jpg
1:55
Singletary ‘fits the offense’ with Giants
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saquon_240312.jpg
7:54
Barkley’s reported deal with PHI helps RB market
Now Playing
nbc_pft_falconsvsvikings_240312.jpg
2:17
Cousins, Falcons to play against Vikings in 2024
Now Playing