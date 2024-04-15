Watch Now
Aiyuk's agent states he hasn't requested a trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how this could be a subtle way for the WR to explore other options and why it could open doors elsewhere.
Buckner agrees to contract extension with Colts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question how many more years the DT will be able to stay healthy, after he agreed to a contract extension with the Colts.
Miller suggests Beane wants to trade up for a WR
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore different WR options that could be good fits for the Bills and spell out how Buffalo could trade up to be in better position.
Burrow feels Bengals are ‘built to beat’ Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Joe Burrow's assessment of the Bengals and outline why the QB needs to examine if he's unlucky or there's a systematic failure that is making him injury prone.
Higgins anticipates playing for Bengals in 2024
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss contract culture and how Tee Higgins is set to make $21.8 million fully guaranteed on the franchise tag.
Ranking DAL’s re-signing priorities this offseason
Mike Florio and Charean Williams map out how the Cowboys need to prioritize contracts for Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb and why the players have the power to hold out if necessary.
Cowboys have a ‘generational talent’ in Parsons
Mike Florio and Charean Williams question what was meant by Micah Parsons "wearing thin" and outline why Dallas needs to find a way to smooth things out with the LB.
PFT Draft: Sports-related bucket list items
From attending the Super Bowl as a fan to covering the World Cup, Mike Florio and Charean Williams list off sports-related events they've always dreamt about.
Brady open to late comeback if contender needs QB
Mike Florio believes Tom Brady right now is better than a third of the starting QBs, and Charean Williams questions if he could make any team a contender.
Vikings ‘walking a tight rope’ for draft Round 1
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss how the Vikings acquired an additional first-round pick for the purpose of packaging it and moving up, as well as how there will be stiff QB competition in Round 1.
How Cousins tampering could affect Vikings draft
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore the possibility of how the Kirk Cousins tampering could be a factor that enables the Vikings to help draft a QB earlier than they ordinarily would.
13 prospects scheduled to attend 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Charean Williams examine the players who will be attending the draft, including Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, and those who won't, including Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix.