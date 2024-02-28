Watch Now
Veach addresses trying to re-sign Jones, Sneed
Brett Veach acknowledged having one franchise tag and anticipating probably using it, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to dissect how the Chiefs should approach this.
‘Everything falling into place’ for Bama’s Turner
Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner joins PFT Live to discuss growing up in Florida, his mindset and preparation for the Scouting Combine, and Nick Saban's legacy.
Trotter Jr. learned ‘ins and outs’ from dad
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who details his journey to the 2024 NFL Draft and credits his father for his success.
Analyzing where Allen fits into NFL’s top QBs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look at where Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen rank among the league's best.
Jared Verse details transition from Albany to FSU
Florida State EDGE Jared Verse joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss how he adjusted to playing at Florida State, why he’s so focused on maximizing any way he can improve his game and more.
What McCown becoming QBs coach means for Cousins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Josh McCown and Kirk Cousins sharing an agent could be a factor for the QB’s future in Minnesota.
Chop Robinson improved by practicing with Fashanu
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson to gain insight on where his nickname came from, how Penn State teammate Olu Fashanu played an important role in his development and more.
Darius Robinson brings versatility to NFL draft
Missouri EDGE Darius Robinson joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss his transition from basketball to football, his ability to play a number of different positions and more.
Payton foresees Wilson decision within two weeks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore what type of QB Sean Payton will be most interested in for his system and map out the timeline for when they anticipate the Broncos moving on from Russell Wilson.
How Latu went from medically retired to NFL draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu to unpack how he overcame being told he’d never play football again due to a neck injury and why he’s showing early similarities to Jaelan Phillips.
Morris wants QB who is ‘the best fit for our city’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Raheem Morris’ message and evaluate what he’s truly focused on for Atlanta.
Bears need QB who’s good in end-of-game situations
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Matt Eberflus’ read on what is most important in a QB and weigh in on potential landing spots for Justin Fields.