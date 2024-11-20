Watch Now
Deion would need to step up his media game for NFL
Mike Florio and Michael Holley explain why Deion Sanders could be in play at the right time for anything, including a coaching job in the NFL.
Which Harbaugh brother would you root for?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley explain if they would back John Harbaugh or Jim Harbaugh in any one matchup, considering John is 2-0 against Jim.
PFT Power Rankings: DET overtakes KC in Week 12
Mike Florio reveals his power rankings for Week 12 to Michael Holley, explaining why the Saints jumped up eight spots, why the Chiefs fell to No. 3, how the Lions earned the No. 1 slot again and more.
Analyzing the future of the Jets ownership
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss where ownership is headed for the Jets, specifically as it pertains to Woody Johnson.
Holley: Johnson is the impediment to progress
Mike Florio and Michael Holley shed light on why it’s not a “clean sweep” with the Jets firing Joe Douglas, given Woody Johnson remains the owner.
Ownership reportedly suggested benching Rodgers
Mike Florio and Michael Holley unpack possible outcomes for Aaron Rodgers reacting to reports the Jets ownership suggested benching him back in September.
Jets firing GM Douglas is a ‘reactionary’ move
Mike Florio breaks down the Jets' move to fire GM Joe Douglas and looks ahead to what this means for the futures of Aaron Rodgers, Woody Johnson and the next head coach.
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty reveal where they think teams in the NFC West will land at the end of the season.
Why Giants will start DeVito over Lock
Mike Florio explains why it’s not a shock Daniel Jones got benched, but the Giants “disrupted the chain of football command” by turning to Tommy DeVito instead of Drew Lock.
Jaguars’ silence about Pederson has been loud
Mike Florio explores why it's been "crickets" for the Jaguars since the start of their bye week, amid the uncertainty surrounding Doug Pederson, and if Jacksonville is trying to get next steps lined up.
Texans’ strategy aids team in victory over Cowboys
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why the Cowboys' choice to not take the 64-yard field goal affected the game and allowed the Texans to "crush" Dallas.
McCarthy lacks authenticity needed in locker room
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline what steps NFL head coaches must take to maintain respect in the locker room and why it ultimately boils down to accountability and authenticity.