WR Johnson's bad season gets worse with suspension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Diontae Johnson being suspended by the Baltimore Ravens, analyzing the possible reasons why the disgruntled wide receiver refused to take the field Sunday evening against the Eagles.
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are on the Bills bandwagon in Week 14, as Josh Allen takes on Matthew Stafford and the Rams in a high-octane showdown.
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio run through their most confident picks for Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season.
NFL Week 14 preview: Bengals vs. Cowboys
Chris Simms and Mike Florio could see a settled-in Cooper Rush and the Cowboys giving the Bengals some trouble, but not enough to spring the upset on Monday Night Football.
NFL Week 14 preview: Jaguars vs. Titans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms like the Titans to bounce back at home against a Jaguars team in "disarray" as Will Levis continues to prove his place as the team's franchise QB.
NFL Week 14 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze if the Browns loss in Week 13 ends the "hope energy" in Cleveland or if the Steelers can continue to expand its pass offense and rectify their loss to split the season series.
NFL Week 14 preview: Panthers vs. Eagles
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss why they do not think the red-hot Eagles will get tripped up against the Panthers in Week 14, despite Carolina gaining momentum in recent weeks.
NFL Week 14 preview: Raiders vs. Buccaneers
Chris Simms is surprised by how much Tampa Bay is favored over Las Vegas in Week 14 but still likes the Buccaneers to win, while Mike Florio believes the Bucs will also cover.
NFL Week 14 preview: Packers vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if the Packers can capitalize on a banged-up Lions defense, or if the home crowd will spark Detroit to another crucial win.
Williams doesn’t think a change of HC was needed
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Caleb Williams’ read on the coaching situation in Chicago and explain why the Bears should leave no stone unturned finding the beast coach for their rookie QB.
NFL, NFLPA tweak positive marijuana test threshold
The NFL and the NFL Players Association have tweaked the substance abuse policy. Among the changes, the threshold for a positive test has been significantly increased.
Rodgers: Public support from ownership is crucial
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to quarterback Aaron Rodgers saying that it is important for NFL ownership to "hire the right guys, set the vision and support them when the outside world is trying to tear them down."
Campbell ‘doesn’t give a crap’ about Gibbs’ photo
Mike Florio and Chris Simms identify the ramifications of Jahmyr Gibbs posting a photo to social media with information on the Lions’ plays and indicate which sort of signals Detroit might have to change.