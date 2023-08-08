 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HOU minority owner Loya faces assault charges

August 8, 2023 08:24 AM
Mike Florio unpacks the serious sexual assault charges Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya faces and Chris Simms believes it isn't right that NFL owners are treated to a different "standard" than players.
Up Next
nbc_pft_kareemhunt_230808.jpg
5:34
How RB Hunt can add depth to the Saints
Now Playing
nbc_pft_crossovergrid_230808.jpg
8:17
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring BUF, LAC, IND, GB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_terrellwilliams_230808.jpg
4:20
Williams to be TEN head coach to open preseason
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chirsjones_230808.jpg
7:06
GM Veach says Chiefs are not trading DT Jones
Now Playing
nbc_pft_teddybridgewater_230808.jpg
12:30
Bridgewater reportedly agrees to terms with Lions
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mylesjack_230808.jpg
5:36
Questions in the middle of the Eagles defense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_objravens_230808.jpg
10:23
How will playmaker OBJ fit into Ravens offense?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_objsuperbowl_230808.jpg
6:09
How an uninjured OBJ could have impacted SB LVI
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_230808.jpg
8:20
Rodgers is ‘last man standing’ among older QBs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_230807.jpg
6:21
Why Young is in tougher spot than other rookie QBs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_grid_230807.jpg
8:12
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring NYG, MIN, DAL, MIA
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_230807.jpg
14:13
PFT Draft: Which players, teams deserve patience?
Now Playing