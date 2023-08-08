Watch Now
HOU minority owner Loya faces assault charges
Mike Florio unpacks the serious sexual assault charges Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya faces and Chris Simms believes it isn't right that NFL owners are treated to a different "standard" than players.
How RB Hunt can add depth to the Saints
Chris Simms says that Kareem Hunt is the "best guy on the street" right now, so he is not surprised that the running back visited the New Orleans Saints this week.
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring BUF, LAC, IND, GB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms solve a puzzle The Grid created for PFT Live, featuring the Bills, Chargers and catching a touchdown in the Super Bowl across the top with the Colts, Packers and SEC down the side.
Williams to be TEN head coach to open preseason
Mike Florio and Chris Simms praise Mike Vrabel for his "next-level" decision to give assistant coach Terrell Williams the opportunity to serve as head coach in the Tennessee Titans first preseason game.
GM Veach says Chiefs are not trading DT Jones
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss GM Brett Veach's comments on Chris Jones and explain why they believe the Kansas City Chiefs are not going to trade the star defensive tackle.
Bridgewater reportedly agrees to terms with Lions
Chris Simms praises Detroit for reportedly signing Teddy Bridgewater in a "much-needed" move that provides the Lions with depth behind Jared Goff in the wake of Hendon Hooker's ACL injury.
Questions in the middle of the Eagles defense
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a closer look at the Philadelphia Eagles defense, which lacks depth at the middle linebacker position, to justify why Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham were given one-year deals.
How will playmaker OBJ fit into Ravens offense?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the impact Odell Beckham Jr. can have on the Baltimore Ravens offense, particularly on the passing game of star QB Lamar Jackson.
How an uninjured OBJ could have impacted SB LVI
Odell Beckham Jr. tells Peter King that he would have recorded "15 balls, maybe 250 yards" in Super Bowl LVI and Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree that OBJ was destined for a big game.
Rodgers is ‘last man standing’ among older QBs
As New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers enters the NFL season under a microscope, Mike Florio wonders if the veteran QB still scares defenses the way he used to while Chris Simms believe Rodgers will play more aggressive.
Why Young is in tougher spot than other rookie QBs
The Carolina Panthers trust that Bryce Young is going to be smart as a new NFL QB, but Mike Florio believes the rookie is in a tough position because of the pressure that he faces to become a "superstar."
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring NYG, MIN, DAL, MIA
Mike Florio and Chris Simms solve a puzzle The Grid created for PFT Live, featuring the Giants, Vikings and two-plus rushing TDs in back-to-back games across the top with the Cowboys, Dolphins and Big 12 down the side.